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France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions technology Markets

Schneider Electric Approaches $20 Billion Acquisition Deal for PTC

Schneider Electric Nears Major Acquisition of PTC

Deal Overview and Current Status

Oct 4 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric is nearing a deal to buy US software group PTC for about $20 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal may be announced as soon as Monday, the newspaper said, adding that discussions between the two companies were ongoing and there was no certainty they would result in a deal.

Verification and Official Responses

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. Schneider Electric and PTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

PTC Company Profile and Financials

Market Value and Recent Performance

Boston-based PTC has a market value of $15.63 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue Forecast and Growth Drivers

In July, the company had lifted its annual revenue forecast after third-quarter results, betting on strong demand for its core industrial software and artificial intelligence-powered tools.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The potential $20 billion acquisition of PTC would mark a major expansion of Schneider Electric’s software capabilities alongside recent deals like Cognite
  • PTC recently divested its IoT businesses (Kepware and ThingWorx) to refocus on its core Product Lifecycle Management and AI‑driven offerings
  • Schneider Electric’s strong H1 2026 performance and raised outlook may support its ability to fund such a large acquisition

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Schneider Electric reportedly planning to acquire?
Schneider Electric is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire US software group PTC for about $20 billion.
How much is the potential Schneider Electric and PTC deal worth?
The potential deal between Schneider Electric and PTC is reported to be worth around $20 billion.
Is the Schneider Electric and PTC deal confirmed?
The deal is not yet confirmed, as discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty it will be finalized.
What is PTC's current market value?
PTC currently has a market value of $15.63 billion, according to LSEG data.
What has driven PTC's recent financial performance?
PTC lifted its annual revenue forecast after strong third-quarter results, driven by demand for industrial software and AI-powered tools.

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