GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Finance

CSL strikes rare disease drug deal worth up to $1.6 billion with Swiss firm Alentis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Pharmaceuticals Health Markets

CSL, Alentis Announce $1.6B Rare Disease Drug Partnership Covering Kidney & Liver Diseases

CSL and Alentis Therapeutics Forge Major Collaboration in Rare Disease Treatments

Partnership Overview and Financial Terms

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Switzerland-based Alentis Therapeutics to co-develop and co-promote a treatment for rare kidney and liver diseases, in a deal worth up to $1.6 billion before development funding.

Under the partnership, CSL will make an upfront payment of $355 million, while Alentis is eligible for up to $1.2 billion in commercial milestone payments.

Details of the Agreement

The deal gives the Australian biotech giant rights to jointly develop and commercialise lixudebart, a potential first-in-class treatment being studied for rare kidney and liver diseases.

Lixudebart: A Promising Drug Candidate

Current Clinical Trials and Indications

Lixudebart, formerly known as ALE.F02, is currently in a Phase 2 trial for a rare autoimmune kidney disease that can cause irreversible kidney damage and end-stage renal disease.

Orphan Drug Designation

The drug was granted orphan drug designation — a special status granted by the US FDA to investigational therapies intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat rare diseases or conditions — for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or chronic lung disease, in 2024.

Future Development Plans

The companies also plan to advance the drug as a potential treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a chronic kidney disease, and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic liver disease for which there is currently no approved therapy.

Commercialization and Profit Sharing

Once commercialised, global profits from the drug will be shared 55% to CSL and 45% to Alentis.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The collaboration targets rare diseases including ANCA-associated vasculitis with rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis (AAV‑RPGN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), with no approved therapies currently available for PSC.
  • Lixudebart (formerly ALE.F02), a monoclonal antibody targeting exposed Claudin‑1, has shown encouraging Phase 2 interim kidney data and Phase 1b liver data, with orphan drug status in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
  • CSL will fund key trials (Phase 2 RENAL in AAV‑RPGN, Phase 3, plus Phase 2 FSGS and PSC), and on approval, global profits will be shared 55% to CSL and 45% to Alentis.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of CSL's deal with Alentis Therapeutics?
The deal is worth up to $1.6 billion, including a $355 million upfront payment and up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments.
What diseases will the CSL-Alentis partnership target?
The partnership aims to develop treatments for rare kidney and liver diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
What is lixudebart and what is its current development status?
Lixudebart, formerly ALE.F02, is a potential first-in-class drug in Phase 2 trials for rare autoimmune kidney disease.
How will profits from the commercialized drug be divided?
Global profits will be shared 55% to CSL and 45% to Alentis.
Has lixudebart received any special US FDA status?
Yes, lixudebart received orphan drug designation for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2024.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Apache workers back strike that could disrupt North Sea Forties oil pipeline, union says

Apache workers back strike that could disrupt North Sea Forties oil pipeline, union says

Image for Britain set to levy tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

Britain set to levy tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

Image for Brazil election headed to runoff, projection shows, as Bolsonaro lead narrows

Brazil election headed to runoff, projection shows, as Bolsonaro lead narrows

Image for Oil climbs after Yemeni Houthis attack Saudi Aramco sites

Oil climbs after Yemeni Houthis attack Saudi Aramco sites

Image for Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City

Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City

Image for Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down

Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports
France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports
Image for AkzoNobel to sell unit to Nippon Paint for over $1 billion, FT reports
AkzoNobel to sell unit to Nippon Paint for over $1 billion, FT reports
Image for Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated
Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated
Image for Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
Image for Yemeni government launches offensive to seize all areas from Iran-backed Houthis
Yemeni government launches offensive to seize all areas from Iran-backed Houthis
Image for Ukraine believes Russia shared jet-drone technology with North Korea, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine believes Russia shared jet-drone technology with North Korea, says Zelenskiy
Image for Russia says it hit Kyiv bridge, two vessels in Black Sea
Russia says it hit Kyiv bridge, two vessels in Black Sea
Image for OPEC+ agrees to keep November oil output targets steady
OPEC+ agrees to keep November oil output targets steady
Image for Spanish police clear migrant camp on Ceuta beach ahead of royal visit
Spanish police clear migrant camp on Ceuta beach ahead of royal visit
Image for US Supreme Court to kick off term with bid by Big Oil to toss climate suits
US Supreme Court to kick off term with bid by Big Oil to toss climate suits
Image for Like a 'vertical roller coaster': Simulating flight FZ1073's sudden plunge
Like a 'vertical roller coaster': Simulating flight FZ1073's sudden plunge
Image for Latvian PM on track to lead pro-Ukraine coalition after election win
Latvian PM on track to lead pro-Ukraine coalition after election win
View All Finance Posts