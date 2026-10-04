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Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

Russia says it hit Kyiv bridge, two vessels in Black Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics Defense

Russia Strikes Kyiv Bridge and Black Sea Vessels in Escalating Conflict

Recent Russian Military Actions in Ukraine

Attack on Kyiv's Northern Bridge

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia hit on Sunday the Northern bridge over the Dnipro river in Kyiv, targeting a route used to transport troops and military cargo, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Strikes on Black Sea Cargo Vessels

The ministry also said it hit two dry cargo vessels carrying military equipment to the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.

Earlier Attacks Near Odesa

In an earlier statement, the ministry said that Russian forces had struck a dry cargo vessel east of Odesa overnight, as well as a Nova Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa.

Escalation Promised by Russia

On Sunday, Russia promised to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters that Kyiv would step up attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Air Defence Operations

Intercepted Ukrainian Drones

The ministry said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between 2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday and 0800 Moscow time (0500 GMT) on Sunday over multiple Russian regions and above the Azov and Black seas.

Verification of Claims

Reuters could not independently verify the claims made by either side of the conflict.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia targeted Kyiv’s Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River—strategic for troop and military logistics—escalating disruption in the capital. (investing.com)
  • Two dry‑cargo vessels carrying military equipment to Odesa, along with a logistics hub in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa, were struck—continuing maritime and infrastructural pressure. (apnews.com)
  • Russia claims to have intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between 1700 GMT on Oct 3 and 0500 GMT on Oct 4, underlining intensified air‑defence activity amid the broader tit‑for‑tat escalation. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia target in Kyiv?
Russia targeted the Northern bridge over the Dnipro river in Kyiv, aiming to disrupt military transport routes.
Which vessels were hit by Russia in the Black Sea?
Russia struck two dry cargo vessels carrying military equipment to the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.
How many Ukrainian drones did Russia claim to intercept?
Russia claimed its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones over various regions and seas.
What was Ukraine's response to Russian strikes?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Kyiv would increase attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Were the claims about the strikes independently verified?
Reuters stated it could not independently verify the claims made by either side of the conflict.

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