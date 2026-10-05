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Stocks upbeat, dollar wobbles as Fed hike bets recede - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stocks upbeat, dollar wobbles as Fed hike bets recede

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Stocks Climb, Dollar Struggles as Fed Rate Hike Prospects Diminish

Market Reactions to Diminished Fed Rate Hike Expectations

By Rae Wee

Asian and Global Stock Market Movements

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Stocks were off to a strong start on Monday while the dollar edged lower and bonds steadied, as investors trimmed bets on an aggressive policy tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve following cooler-than-expected US jobs data.

Trading was thin in Asia with holidays in China, South Korea and Australia's New South Wales, leaving markets to take their cue from Wall Street's moves on Friday.

US Jobs Data and Fed Rate Hike Outlook

Data last week showed US job growth slowed more than expected in September and the nonfarm payrolls count for the prior two months was revised sharply lower, almost taking another rate hike from the Fed this month off the table.

"Labour conditions are stable overall, but Friday's downward revisions signal that the US economy has lost jobs in two out of the nine months year to date, and the risk of further employment losses means that the Fed can't hike another 100 basis points from here, which is what the curve is pricing in," said Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.

Investors are now pricing in just a 22% chance that the Fed could raise rates this month, as compared to a 64% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Stock Index Performance Across Regions

The growing prospect of a Fed pause this month helped Japan's Nikkei rise 2% early in the session, while Australian stocks added 0.5% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked 0.15% higher.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures advanced 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.3% and FTSE futures tacked on 0.4%.

Brazilian Markets React to Election Developments

In Brazil, markets there are expected to jump later in the day after it became clear that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will face President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff of a presidential election, doing better than expected in the first round of voting.

Bonds in Focus and Dollar Performance

BONDS IN FOCUS, DOLLAR LOSES STEAM

Bond Yield Movements and Market Sentiment

A recent selloff in global bonds hit pause on Monday, with benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields retreating slightly to 5.2643% while two-year yields stood at 4.8143%.

While yields fell slightly in the wake of the US jobs data, they closed higher on Friday as the report did not rule out further Fed rate hikes in the coming months. [US/]

Still, yields across major economies remain near multi-year highs, as bond prices come under pressure from deteriorating government finances, a glut of issuance and elevated energy costs.

Expert Insights on Bond Market Trends

Cedric Lam, senior investment strategist at Standard Chartered, said that while recent US data has started to show softer-than-expected inflation, "market technicals" are likely temporarily delaying a move lower in bond yields, due to forced selling among hedge funds and real estate investment trusts.

"Nevertheless, we do not expect this to be an extended selloff. We have initiated an opportunistic bullish idea on US 10-year government bonds," he added.

Dollar Weakness and Currency Market Reactions

The dollar was meanwhile on shaky ground owing to the reduced Fed hike expectations, with the euro bouncing from a 17-month low to $1.1243 while sterling ticked slightly higher to $1.3241.

Against the yen, the greenback was down marginally at 157.81.

"Tighter policy elsewhere and a growing case for an October Fed pause are US dollar headwinds. But US growth outperformance and strong foreign appetite for US securities keep US dollar risks skewed to the upside," said Elias Haddad, global head ​of markets strategy at BBH.

Commodities Market Update

Oil and Gold Price Movements

In commodities, oil prices stayed elevated after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area.

Brent crude futures were little changed at $102.20 per barrel while US crude last stood at $90.75 a barrel. [O/R}

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,154.32 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • US nonfarm payrolls rose just 29,000 in September and July–August were revised down by 60,000, significantly reducing market expectations for a Fed rate hike in October (axios.com).
  • CME FedWatch data shows the probability of a rate hike in October plummeted to around 22%–23%, down from over 64% a week earlier (kiplinger.com).
  • Markets responded: equity futures gained, US Treasury yields eased slightly, and the dollar weakened across major currencies, while bonds stabilized (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are stocks rising despite concerns about the Fed?
Stocks are rising as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to pause aggressive rate hikes following weaker-than-anticipated US jobs data.
How did US jobs data impact Fed rate hike expectations?
Cooler US jobs data reduced the likelihood of another Fed rate hike this month, with market odds dropping from 64% to 22%.
What is the outlook for the US dollar?
The US dollar weakened due to reduced Fed hike bets, but strong US growth and foreign demand for US assets may provide support.
How are global bond yields reacting to recent economic data?
Global bond yields remain near multi-year highs, though a recent selloff has paused as markets digest US jobs and inflation data.
Which international markets are affected by reduced Fed hike odds?
Asian and European stock futures rose, and Brazil's market was poised for gains, reflecting optimism from receding Fed tightening fears.

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