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Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Long Queues Return as Fuel Shortages Hit Moscow Gas Stations Again

Moscow Faces Renewed Fuel Crisis Amid High Demand and Strikes

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Disgruntled motorists in Moscow have sat for hours in long gasoline station queues this week to fill their cars with limited volumes of fuel, in a second wave of a crisis due to high seasonal demand and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

Fuel stations in Moscow have reimposed limits on gasoline purchases due to the fuel shortages, according to Reuters witnesses and fuel suppliers.

Background of the Fuel Shortages

Shortages began to gather pace in May and had spread to most Russian regions by July, but fuel stations in Moscow were able to ease an earlier wave of restrictions in June.

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries in an effort to undermine Moscow's war effort and reduce energy revenues.

Impact on Gasoline Stations and Motorists

GASOLINE STATION QUEUES AS LONG AS A KILOMETRE

Reuters witnesses also saw long queues, some of them stretching out for up to a kilometre (0.6 mile), at some filling stations in Moscow and the surrounding region.

Many stations were also closed or offered only diesel.

Motorists' Experiences and Reactions

"We have been to five petrol stations already and there was no fuel. Last week, fuel was available. And now, there is no fuel again," a Moscow resident, German, who did not reveal his full name, told Reuters.

A taxi driver, Marat, also complained about the situation.

"Everything is very bad. To find fuel, you probably need to drive across half of Moscow. And even in this case, you will not find it. You will have to wait for two or three hours in a queue."

Some other motorists downplayed the shortages.

"I think everything will get back to normal in a week or two," a Moscow resident, Artur, said.

Government Response and Measures

To boost domestic supplies, Russian authorities have banned exports of gasoline and diesel, eased fuel quality requirements and begun importing petroleum products.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed on Wednesday that Russia, typically a net exporter of fuel and crude oil, had started importing fuel.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • A second wave of fuel shortages in Russia began in August, after earlier restrictions eased in June. Long lines and station limits have reappeared in Moscow. (live.euronext.com)
  • Renewed Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on refineries in late July and August—including Kapotnya, Orsk, Perm, Ryazan—have severely disrupted refining capacity and fuel exports. (apnews.com)
  • To alleviate shortages, Russian authorities have imposed export bans on gasoline and diesel, loosened fuel-quality rules, and started importing petroleum products—despite historically being a net fuel exporter. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there fuel shortages in Moscow?
The shortages are due to high seasonal demand and Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, which have disrupted supply.
How are Moscow drivers affected by the fuel shortages?
Drivers are experiencing long waits in queues, sometimes up to a kilometre long, and have to visit multiple stations to find fuel.
What measures are Russian authorities taking to address the fuel crisis?
Authorities have banned fuel exports, eased fuel quality requirements, and begun importing petroleum products to boost domestic supply.
Are all types of fuel affected by the shortages in Moscow?
Many petrol stations are out of gasoline, with some only offering diesel or being entirely closed.
When did the current wave of fuel shortages in Moscow begin?
The new wave of shortages began gathering pace in May, spread by July, and restrictions returned in August after briefly easing in June.

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