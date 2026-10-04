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Spanish police clear migrant camp on Ceuta beach ahead of royal visit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish police clear migrant camp on Ceuta beach ahead of royal visit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Spanish Police Clear Migrant Camp in Ceuta Before King Felipe’s Visit

Police Operation and Ongoing Tensions in Ceuta

Background: Migrant Influx from Morocco

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spanish police on Sunday cleared a migrant camp on a beach in the North African enclave of Ceuta, where tens of thousands crossed the border from Morocco over two months ago, the Spanish government said.

More than 72,000 crossed the border from Morocco into Ceuta in late July. While most of the migrants later went back, at least 10,000 remain in the Spanish enclave in North Africa, straining local resources and fuelling tensions.

Police Actions and Migrant Relocation

Clearing Trampolin Beach Camp

Police moved migrants from Trampolin beach, where around 3,000 people were living in tents and makeshift homes for two months, to temporary accommodation where they will be processed or can go back to Morocco, a Spanish interior ministry spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Local Demonstrations and Community Response

Tensions have persisted over the presence of migrants sleeping rough in the tiny enclave, which is home to 80,000 people. Locals held a demonstration on Saturday calling for the migrants to leave.

Royal Visit and Diplomatic Context

King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s Planned Visit

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are due to visit Ceuta on October 13 to 14 for the first time in his 12-year reign. The visit comes amid longstanding friction with Morocco, which claims sovereignty over both Ceuta and Spain's other North African enclave, Melilla.

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Graham Keeley)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 72,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta in late July, overwhelming local infrastructure; most returned but about 10,000 remain, straining resources.
  • Authorities cleared a camp of 3,000 on Trampolín beach, relocating migrants for processing or return, amid rising local tensions.
  • King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will make their first visit to Ceuta (and Melilla) on October 13–14, underscoring Spain’s commitment amid diplomatic and humanitarian challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spanish police clear the migrant camp in Ceuta?
Spanish police cleared the migrant camp on Trampolin beach to relocate around 3,000 migrants to temporary accommodation ahead of the royal visit and due to ongoing local tensions.
How many migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta?
More than 72,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta in late July, although most have returned, with about 10,000 still remaining.
What impact has the migration had on Ceuta?
The influx of migrants has strained local resources in Ceuta and caused tensions among residents, including demonstrations calling for the migrants to leave.
When is the Spanish royal visit to Ceuta scheduled?
King Felipe and Queen Letizia are scheduled to visit Ceuta on October 13 to 14.
What is the significance of Ceuta for Spain and Morocco?
Ceuta is a Spanish enclave in North Africa, claimed by both Spain and Morocco, contributing to longstanding tensions between the two countries.

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