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Dollar holds firm as French fiscal woes keep euro on back foot - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar holds firm as French fiscal woes keep euro on back foot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Dollar Stays Strong as French Fiscal Concerns Weaken Euro and Support USD

Market Overview and Currency Movements

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week on a firm footing, hovering near a 17-month high on Monday as traders weighed receding odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month after soft US jobs data while fiscal worries in France left the euro vulnerable.

Euro Under Pressure from French Fiscal Concerns

The euro was at $1.1246, stuck near its lowest level since May 2025 after clocking four consecutive weekly declines as France's debt levels and concerns about political gridlock ahead of next year's election hit the common currency.

Other Major Currencies and Dollar Index

Sterling fetched $1.3241, while the Japanese yen bought 157.69 per US dollar in early Asian hours. That left the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major units, at 101.97.

Bond Market Impact and Safe-Haven Flows

Markets are also still reeling from last week's bond rout, which drove global borrowing costs to multi-decade highs and pummelled French debt as investors fretted over inflation risks from soaring oil prices.

The yield on US 10-year Treasury was at 5.262%, below the 24-year high it touched last week that rattled markets.

Expert Commentary on Dollar Strength

"The dollar is the main winner in the current environment as not only is the rise in Treasury yields boosting the appeal of US assets, but the broad selloff in debt globally is fuelling safe-haven flows into the greenback," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

OCBC strategists said if rate volatility remains elevated, pressure on carry trades, cyclical currencies and the euro is likely to persist, while traditional havens such as the Swiss franc and the US dollar should remain supported.

Swiss franc changed hands at 0.8286 per dollar. It fetched 0.9312 per euro after rising over 1% last week. The Australian dollar held steady at $0.6956, while the New Zealand dollar eased 0.1% to $0.5610.

Fed Rate Path and Market Expectations

FED RATE PATH

US Jobs Data and Fed Outlook

Apart from the euro's troubles, much of the dollar strength in recent weeks has come from traders pricing in Fed rate hikes in the coming months but data on Friday dented those expectations after US job growth slowed more than expected in September.

Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief macro strategist at Bank of Singapore, said the data showed the labour market is not overheating despite inflation staying above the Fed's 2% target since the pandemic, expecting interest rates to be left unchanged this month.

Market Pricing and Analyst Views

Traders are now pricing in a 78% chance of the US central bank holding rates steady in October, compared to 36% a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed. They still expect a hike in December and another two in the first half of 2027.

Analysts though think the market pricing is aggressive and the Fed may not hike as many times.

Strategist Insights on Central Bank Moves

Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said the firm's base case is for one hike each from the Fed and the European Central Bank. "By the time we come to March, either oil prices would be lower or if we are wrong and oil prices are elevated, we are talking slower growth," he said.

"In either scenario, we do not see central banks delivering the rate hikes currently priced in."

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore)

Key Takeaways

  • Soft September U.S. payroll data—just 29,000 new jobs versus 90,000 expected—lowered the likelihood of a Fed rate hike in October to under 20%, bolstering the dollar. (investing.com)
  • France’s debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed to near 120%, with public debt at approximately €3.6 trillion, while the gap between French and German 10‑year yields has widened to crisis-era levels (~150 basis points), weighing heavily on the euro. (lemonde.fr)
  • Political gridlock ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election is delaying fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, raising investors’ risk premia and leaving the euro vulnerable. (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar currently strong?
The US dollar is strong due to rising Treasury yields and increased safe-haven demand amid global debt selloff and French fiscal concerns.
How are French fiscal issues impacting the euro?
Concerns about France's debt levels and political gridlock have weakened the euro, pushing it near its lowest since May 2025.
What is the outlook for Federal Reserve rate hikes?
Following softer US jobs data, markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady in October, with some pricing in hikes later, though analysts are cautious.
Which currencies benefit from current market volatility?
The US dollar and Swiss franc are beneficiaries, acting as safe-haven currencies amid global bond market and fiscal uncertainties.
How have global markets reacted to recent bond movements?
A global bond selloff has increased borrowing costs and driven investors towards safe-haven assets like the US dollar.

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