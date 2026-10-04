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Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Britain Set to Impose Tariffs on Chinese Electric Car Imports: The Times

Britain's Tariff Plans on Chinese Electric Vehicles

Background and Context

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain is expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reported on Sunday.

Government Response

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds is drawing up a package of potential tariffs to be imposed on Chinese car imports amid concerns that Beijing is "dumping" state-subsidised vehicles into Britain, the Times report said.

Alignment with European Union Measures

British ministers are ready to match the European Union's 45% levy on Chinese electric cars to avoid the pain of made-in-Europe proposals, the report added.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK is considering aligning tariffs on Chinese EVs with the EU’s counter-subsidy duties of up to ~45%, to address concerns of unfair state-backed competition (irishtimes.com).
  • Brussels has reportedly urged the UK to raise tariffs to avoid ‘Made in Europe’ exclusion—suggesting alignment might secure British access to EU subsidy schemes (irishtimes.com).
  • Despite rising imports of Chinese EVs—which now account for around 16% of UK new car registrations—UK’s Trade Remedies Authority has not opened a formal investigation yet; any action would need to align with domestic industry interests (irishtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Britain considering tariffs on Chinese electric cars?
Britain is considering tariffs due to concerns over Beijing 'dumping' state-subsidised electric vehicles into the UK market.
How much could the possible UK tariff be on Chinese electric cars?
The UK may match the European Union's 45% levy on Chinese electric cars, according to reports.
Who is responsible for drawing up the UK tariff proposal?
British business minister Jonathan Reynolds is drafting the potential package of tariffs.
What is the aim of the possible tariffs on Chinese electric cars in the UK?
The proposed tariffs aim to counteract cheap imports of state-subsidised Chinese electric vehicles and protect local industries.

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