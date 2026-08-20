Bundesbank: Low River Levels Disrupt German Economic Recovery

Impact of Low River Levels on the German Economy

Transport Disruptions and Economic Slowdown

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Depleted German rivers are disrupting the transport of goods across Europe's largest economy, hampering an already timid recovery, the Bundesbank said on Thursday.

Months of dry weather have left the Rhine and other German rivers so shallow that vessels can't sail fully loaded, increasing costs and slowing transport for cargo owners.

Bundesbank's Economic Outlook

The Bundesbank said this was likely to slow down the recovery of the German economy, which would at best grow slightly this quarter.

Industrial Production and Export Growth

"Limited usable transport routes on major rivers and sharply rising transport costs are likely to significantly impair industrial production and export growth," the Bundesbank added in its monthly report. "The low water levels are thus also noticeably impacting overall economic activity in the third quarter."

Additional Economic Challenges

It noted still low capacity utilization in German industry and the recent rise in the European Central Bank's interest rates were also dampening corporate investment.

Inflation and External Factors

Inflation Trends and Risks

The German central bank said inflation, which was at 2.8% in July, could temporarily rise even further, although the outlook remained dependent on the Middle East war.

Wage Effects and Inflation Outlook

But it cautioned that there was no evidence that the conflict would trigger second-round effects on the inflation rate through higher negotiated wages.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)