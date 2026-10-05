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Suncor to sell offshore Canada oil stakes to Ithaca for $842 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Suncor to sell offshore Canada oil stakes to Ithaca for $842 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Suncor to sell offshore Canada oil stakes to Ithaca for $842 million

Details of the Suncor-Ithaca Offshore Oil Asset Deal

Overview of the Transaction

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its interests in three offshore oil assets to London-based Ithaca Energy for C$1.2 billion ($841.69 million) in upfront cash.

Assets Involved and Financial Terms

Specific Stakes Sold

The deal covers Suncor's 48% interest in Terra Nova, 40% stake in White Rose and 38.6% interest in West White Rose, and includes an additional contingent payment of up to C$350 million tied to future oil prices. 

Assumed Liabilities and Commitments

Ithaca will also assume investment commitments and all future liabilities associated with the assets, including a C$500 million regulatory well compliance program starting at Terra Nova beginning in 2027 and the estimated abandonment and lease liabilities totalling C$1.4 billion, Suncor said. 

Strategic Impact for Ithaca and Suncor

Ithaca's Expansion

Ithaca said the acquisition marks its first international deal and will establish a presence in offshore eastern Canada. 

Financial and Shareholder Implications

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Ithaca's adjusted EBITDAX, free cash flow and dividend per share from completion, Ithaca said. 

"This transaction further focuses our efforts on opportunities that generate the greatest long-term shareholder value," Suncor CEO Rich Kruger said.

Suncor's Remaining Interests and Share Repurchases

Suncor will retain its interests in the Hebron and Hibernia offshore projects.

Separately, Suncor said it has increased share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid to C$750 million per month from C$500 million beginning in October.

Closing Timeline and Additional Information

Expected Closing Date

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, the companies said. 

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 1.4257 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Suncor divests three offshore assets and transfers associated liabilities including a C$500 million compliance program and C$1.4 billion abandonment obligations.
  • The deal marks Ithaca’s first international acquisition, expected to be immediately accretive to its cash flow, EBITDAX, and dividends.
  • Suncor boosts its share repurchase under its NCIB to C$750 million per month beginning October, while retaining Hebron and Hibernia interests.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Suncor selling to Ithaca Energy?
Suncor is selling its interests in Terra Nova (48%), White Rose (40%), and West White Rose (38.6%) offshore oil assets to Ithaca Energy.
How much is Ithaca Energy paying for Suncor's offshore assets?
Ithaca Energy will pay C$1.2 billion ($841.69 million) in upfront cash, with a contingent payment up to C$350 million based on future oil prices.
What additional commitments is Ithaca assuming in the deal?
Ithaca will assume investment commitments, future liabilities, a C$500 million regulatory well compliance program, and C$1.4 billion in abandonment and lease liabilities.
Will Suncor retain interests in any offshore projects after the deal?
Yes, Suncor will retain its interests in the Hebron and Hibernia offshore projects.
When is the transaction expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.

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