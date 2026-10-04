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Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Yemen Announces Major Military Campaign to Reclaim Houthi-Controlled Regions

Launch of Military Operation Against Houthi Forces

Official Announcement by Yemeni President

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen's Saudi-backed government announced the beginning of a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis on Sunday aimed at seizing the territory under their control.

President Rashad al-Alimi's Televised Address

"Today, I announce the start of military operations to retake the remaining territory of the republic and extend the authority of the state and its institutions across the entire national territory," Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi said in a televised address.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Eman Abouhassira and Timour AzhariEditing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The offensive marks a significant escalation following recent Houthi advances along the Red Sea coast and Bab al‑Mandeb Strait (elpais.com)
  • Government forces claim to have conducted 756 operations in the preceding 72 hours, inflicting heavy casualties on Houthi fighters (reutersconnect.com)
  • Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s government receive intelligence support from the U.S., though direct U.S. combat involvement remains unlikely (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the new military operations in Yemen?
Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced the new military operations in a televised address.
What is the purpose of Yemen's new military campaign?
The campaign aims to retake territory held by Iran-backed Houthis and extend the authority of the state.
Who are the Houthis?
The Houthis are an Iran-backed group controlling significant territories in Yemen.
When were the military operations announced?
The operations were announced on Sunday, October 4.
Which government supports Yemen's current administration?
Yemen's government is supported by Saudi Arabia.

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