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Headlines

Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Palestinians in Gaza City, Officials Report

Details and Context of Recent Airstrikes in Gaza

Casualties and Immediate Impact

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians in two separate attacks in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the territory's health officials said.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle killed at least four people and wounded 14 others in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City, while an earlier airstrike on an apartment elsewhere in the city killed a woman.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either of the reported strikes.

Background to the Conflict

Ceasefire Violations and Escalation

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of an October ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas Response

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Stalled Peace Efforts

Last year's US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Ongoing Violence and Human Cost

Israeli airstrikes have continued. At least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the territory's health officials, while Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in October 2023.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Five Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Sept 30, 2026, according to local health officials.
  • A U.S.-backed Board of Peace has proposed a $2.45 billion six‑month reconstruction and governance plan for Gaza, though full recovery is estimated at up to $71.4 billion over the next decade.
  • Reconstruction costs in Gaza are staggering—estimated at $71 billion—while debris clearance and infrastructure rebuilding face major logistical and funding hurdles.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least five Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to health officials.
Where did the Israeli airstrikes take place?
The strikes occurred in Gaza City, specifically in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood and another apartment location.
What is the reported cause of the recent airstrikes in Gaza?
Israel attributes the increased strikes to Hamas allegedly rearming and violating a ceasefire; Hamas denies these claims.
What is the status of the Gaza ceasefire agreement?
The ceasefire remains fragile, with ongoing strikes and unsuccessful negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

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