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Czechs would be ready to respond to attack on Baltics, prime minister Babis says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czechs would be ready to respond to attack on Baltics, prime minister Babis says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Politics NATO security Europe

Czech Republic Ready to Meet NATO Article 5 Obligations if Baltics Attacked

Czech Republic's Position on NATO Commitments and Regional Security

Prime Minister's Statement on NATO Obligations

PRAGUE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic would be ready to honour its NATO commitments in the event of a Russian attack on a Baltic country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told a Czech news website on Tuesday.

Government Stance on Military Aid and Alliances

Babis, whose government includes a pro-Russian anti-immigrant party, has halted Czech contributions to military aid for Ukraine and also opted out of EU and NATO financing and military aid pledges for Kyiv.

He has repeatedly spoken about the need for European leaders to promote peace, and was criticised in a presidential campaign in 2023 for saying he would not send Czech soldiers to fight for allies.

Security Discussions and Preparations

Asked by if Prague was preparing for the eventuality of Russian action against NATO, a possibility raised by some NATO members' secret services, Babis said he was having discussions on security challenges, including with President Petr Pavel.

"The fact we do not talk about it and journalists don't get fodder for their articles does not mean we don't address it," Babis said in the video interview.

Article 5 Commitments and Military Readiness

"Of course we are preparing. If, God forbid, Russia were to attack a Baltic state, then, under Article 5 (NATO members' mutual defence commitment), we have to send two of our mechanised brigades," he said.

"Of course we would be active and we talk about it, but I don't see a reason to share classified information."

Regional Security Concerns and Russian Activities

Western European governments and intelligence services have said there is a growing likelihood of Russia stepping up hybrid attacks such as sabotage or even launching a limited military attack.

Babis said this month, without giving details, that Russia was waging a hybrid war against the Czech Republic, and that intelligence services were giving it maximum attention.

Moscow has repeatedly denied plotting any confrontation, or involvement in hybrid warfare or the increasingly frequent sabotage operations plaguing European NATO countries.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Babiš commits Czechia to NATO’s collective defence in the event of a Russian strike on a Baltic ally, highlighting readiness to deploy two mechanized brigades under Article 5 obligations (theweek.com).
  • Despite freezing direct military and financial support to Ukraine, including opting out of EU and NATO aid pledges, Prague maintains some coordination through schemes like PURL, albeit minimally and indirectly (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • The Czech intelligence services are actively monitoring Russian hybrid warfare risks—cyberattacks, sabotage, drone threats—and coordinating with allies, even if public disclosure is limited (denikn.cz).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Czech Prime Minister Babis say about the country's NATO commitments?
Prime Minister Babis stated the Czech Republic is prepared to honor its NATO commitments and would be ready to respond if Russia attacks a Baltic NATO member.
How has the Czech Republic's stance on military aid to Ukraine changed?
The Czech government under Babis has halted military aid to Ukraine and opted out of EU and NATO financing and military pledges for Kyiv.
Has the Czech government discussed responses to potential Russian aggression?
Babis confirmed there are ongoing discussions on security challenges, including responses to possible Russian actions against NATO.
What are Western concerns regarding Russia and the Baltics?
Western governments and intelligence services believe there is an increasing likelihood of Russia escalating hybrid and direct military attacks in Europe, including the Baltics.
What is Article 5 of NATO?
Article 5 is NATO's mutual defense commitment, which obliges member states to assist any member that is attacked.

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