GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Traders Anticipate Further BoE Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

Market Reactions and Economic Outlook Following BoE Decision

By Harry Robertson and Darshan Kumar R

BoE Raises Rates and Signals Further Increases

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Traders added to their bets on UK rate hikes on Thursday, pushing up government bond yields, after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs for the first time since 2023 and signalled at least one more increase was likely if the Iran war continues.

With an increased focus on inflation, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to hike rates. Dissenter Catherine Mann opted for a bigger 50 basis point (bp) increase.

Governor's Remarks and Inflation Projections

Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged the sharp drop in oil prices following the US midterm elections, but said the outlook for inflation and rates was uncertain, adding that there was still "inflationary pressure in the pipeline".

The BoE projected British inflation would rise to around 5% in mid-2027, after it came in stronger than expected in September at 3.5%, well above its 2% target.

"The decision was a very hawkish surprise," said Alexandros Xenofontos, lead UK economist at TS Lombard.

Market Response to Rate Hike

Traders reacted by raising their bets on rate hikes and selling bonds, pushing up their yields.

Bond Yields and Money Market Movements

Britain's benchmark 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps at 5.17%, having traded 2 bps lower pre-decision. Rate-sensitive two-year bond yields were 4 bps higher at 4.79%, with a rebound in oil prices after Wednesday's fall also a factor.

Money markets now price in around 76 bps of further tightening by the end of 2027, compared to roughly 67 bps before the decision. They now see a 50% chance of a hike in December, up from around 30% before Thursday's move.

Expert Commentary on Future Rate Hikes

"You've got a dissent for a larger hike, Bailey saying very clearly that more rate hikes will be required if energy prices persist, (that is to) some degree justifying pricing that's in the market for further hikes," said Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street.

Metcalfe said he expected at least one more increase.

"It's a question of how many times," he said. "That's going to be the question that will drive sterling and interest rate markets in the coming weeks."

Uncertainty Amid Global Events

Impact of Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

OUTLOOK MURKY AS OIL PRICES FALL

The BoE joined the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in hiking borrowing costs in response to the energy supply disruptions stemming from the Iran war.

Bailey said the rate rise should not be seen as the first in a sequence of hikes. "But unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, neither does it seem likely to be the last increase," he said.

The pound was little changed after the decision at $1.347, while Britain's FTSE 100 stock index pared its gains to trade 0.3% higher.

US Elections and Market Sentiment

The outlook for global rates has been complicated by Tuesday's US midterm elections, which delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump and his war on Iran.

Oil prices are down around 16% this week as markets bet the election will increase pressure on Trump to end the conflict.

Performance of UK Financial Markets

British financial markets have fared well in recent weeks. Bond yields have fallen from multi-decade highs while stocks and sterling have risen amid better-than-expected economic growth.

British finance minister John Healey delivered a muted budget last week that reassured bond markets.

The Bank of England’s trade-weighted measure of the pound hit its highest since 2016 earlier on Thursday.

Analyst Perspectives and Future Risks

Yet, analysts stressed an uncertain outlook.

Potential for Further Rate Hikes

"If the Middle East crisis re-escalates into year-end – as it may well do – then a December hike clearly can’t be ruled out," said ING developed markets economist James Smith.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Darshan Kumar R; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Dhara Ranasinghe, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The BoE raised Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4%—its first hike since August 2023—citing rising inflation linked to energy price shocks from the Iran war. (marketscreener.com)
  • Governor Andrew Bailey emphasised the move isn’t the start of a predetermined tightening cycle but warned that more hikes are possible if the Middle East conflict persists. (marketscreener.com)
  • Markets quickly adjusted: 10‑year gilt yields climbed and futures now imply further tightening, with money markets pricing around three additional quarter-point hikes in 2027. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of England raise interest rates?
The Bank of England raised interest rates to address rising inflation and ongoing energy supply disruptions related to the Iran war.
How did traders react to the BoE's rate hike decision?
Traders increased their bets on more rate hikes, sold government bonds, and bond yields rose after the BoE's announcement.
What is the outlook for UK inflation and rates?
The BoE projects British inflation to rise to around 5% in mid-2027, with the outlook for future rate hikes remaining uncertain.
What factors could influence further Bank of England rate increases?
Continued conflict in the Middle East and persistent energy price pressures may prompt additional rate hikes by the BoE.
How have UK financial markets responded to recent economic events?
UK bond yields have fallen from recent highs, and stocks and sterling have risen amid better-than-expected economic growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue

Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue

Image for Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Image for Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets

Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets

Image for Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook

Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook

Image for Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Image for Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus

Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss
Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss
Image for Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle
Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle
Image for Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone
Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone
Image for Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view
Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view
Image for Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud
Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud
Image for Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Image for Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Image for Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Image for Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says
Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says
Image for BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already
BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already
Image for European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
Image for Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
View All Finance Posts