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Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Austrian Court Convicts Tycoon Rene Benko of Aggravated Fraud in Signa Case

Rene Benko Sentenced for Aggravated Fraud

Background of the Case

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov 5 (Reuters) - An Austrian court convicted fallen property tycoon Rene Benko of aggravated fraud on Thursday, sentencing him to two years in prison at his third criminal trial after two earlier convictions for insolvency-related fraud.

Details of the Fraud Charge

The aggravated fraud charge centred on a roughly €5 million guarantee ($5.6 million) Benko gave Austrian industrialist Hans Peter Haselsteiner's family trust in November 2023 in relation to an investment in Signa shortly before its collapse. He was acquitted on a separate charge of insolvency-related fraud.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks Benko’s third criminal trial—the latest targeting a false guarantee issued to Hans Peter Haselsteiner’s family trust amid Signa’s collapse in November 2023, leading to a two‑year prison sentence. (justiz.gv.at)
  • Benko had previously been convicted twice for insolvency‑related fraud and remains under investigation in multiple other Signa‑related legal proceedings. (uk.finance.yahoo.com)
  • His defence maintains his innocence and notes the guarantee was contractually due, while the broader Signa collapse has inflicted estimated damages of around €1.5 billion. (krone.at)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rene Benko?
Rene Benko is a former Austrian property tycoon convicted of aggravated fraud and previously convicted for insolvency-related fraud.
What was Rene Benko convicted for?
He was convicted for aggravated fraud related to a €5 million guarantee connected to an investment in Signa.
What sentence did Rene Benko receive?
He was sentenced to two years in prison by an Austrian court.
Was Rene Benko acquitted of any charges?
Yes, he was acquitted of a separate charge of insolvency-related fraud.
Who is Hans Peter Haselsteiner?
Hans Peter Haselsteiner is an Austrian industrialist whose family trust was involved in the Signa investment guarantee.

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