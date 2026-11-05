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ECB's Lagarde says data will tell if December rate hike needed - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Lagarde says data will tell if December rate hike needed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB monetary policy Markets

ECB's Lagarde: Data Will Determine Necessity of December Rate Hike

ECB Holds Steady as December Decision Looms

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is looking at indicators to see if an interest rate hike will be warranted next month, after it held rates steady in October, the bank's outgoing President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

The ECB last week left its key deposit rate at 2.5%, but a long list of policymakers, including the influential heads of the German and Italian central banks, have already signalled another move in December may be likely.

Indicators and Economic Projections

"We will have many indicators between now and December that will really help us determine whether a hike is necessary," Lagarde said at a financial literacy conference in Milan organised by Italy's Osservatorio for independent thinking.

Euro zone inflation rose to a three-year high of 4% in October driven by food and energy costs and analysts expect it to climb further in the coming months, firming up the case for a hike.

Helping to guide the ECB's decision, the central bank's staff will publish its economic projections next month.

Lagarde's Perspective on Inflation

Lagarde, who has said she will step down on February 7, 2027, months ahead of the formal end of her mandate, said that while inflation was running too high in relation to the ECB's target of around 2%, it was important to look at the reasons behind the spike.

"What is causing these high numbers? Too high for our target. It's predominantly energy," she said.

Energy Costs and External Shocks

Energy costs are "bringing growth down and prices up," Lagarde said, adding that the ECB was paying close attention to the indirect effects of the energy shock triggered by the Iran war.

Artificial Intelligence and Economic Resilience

But the current situation is particularly complicated because of the spreading of artificial intelligence technology, which is fuelling demand for investments and helping to make the euro zone economy more resilient.

"To disentangle the supply-driven and the demand-driven shock is very difficult, and it requires subtlety so that you do not apply the (interest rate) tool like a hammer," she said.

"But equally, you have to apply the tools because you don't want to let inflation expectations run away, and you don't want to let inflation penetrate throughout the economy and produce second-round effects."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Sara Rossi, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde emphasized a 'data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting' approach, deferring any decision to December when more indicators and staff projections are available (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Policymakers and market participants widely expect a 25‑basis‑point hike in December, potentially raising the deposit rate from 2.50% to 2.75% (investing.com)
  • Euro‑zone inflation recently hit around 4%, driven by energy and food prices, reinforcing the hawkish case but complicated by indirect effects from energy shocks and AI‑fuelled demand (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Christine Lagarde say about a December ECB rate hike?
Christine Lagarde stated that the ECB will analyze economic indicators between now and December to decide if an interest rate hike is needed.
Why is the ECB considering another rate hike?
The ECB is considering another rate hike due to eurozone inflation rising to a three-year high and sustained energy and food price increases.
What factors are influencing eurozone inflation according to Lagarde?
Lagarde noted that energy costs are a major factor driving inflation and affecting economic growth in the eurozone.
When will the ECB release its economic projections?
The ECB's staff will publish updated economic projections next month to help guide the rate decision.
How is artificial intelligence affecting the eurozone economy?
According to Lagarde, the spread of artificial intelligence is increasing investment demand and contributing to the resilience of the eurozone economy.

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