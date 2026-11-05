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Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Euronext Launches €350 Million Share Buyback Following Strong Q3 Earnings Performance

Q3 2023 Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives

By Jakob Van Calster

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext announced a €350 million ($394.13 million) buyback programme as it beat third-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday, helped by strong growth across both its trading businesses and non-trading operations.

Financial Performance Overview

Adjusted EBITDA rose 31.6% to €364.2 million, ahead of the €343.9 million forecast in a company-compiled poll.

Key Highlights

Here are details:

Executive Commentary

• "In absolute terms, this is Euronext's strongest quarter (...) we are now harvesting the success of our diversified business," chief executive Stéphane Boujnah said in an interview with Reuters

Revenue Breakdown

• Revenue grew almost a quarter to €547.4 million, with non-trading-related sales accounting for 55% of total, down from 58% last quarter

• Revenue from fixed-income, currencies and commodities jumped 48.1% to €121.3 million, while equity trading revenue rose 33% to €124.6 million, supported by enduring market volatility, a solid performance by the Athens stock exchange, and growth in ETFs

Market Outlook and Expense Guidance

• Boujnah said he expected volatility to persist into the next year as major European democracies head into elections

• The company also lowered its 2026 full-year forecast for underlying operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortisation, to €760 million, from €770 million previously

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Euronext beat Q3 EBITDA forecasts decisively, with adjusted EBITDA rising 31.6% to €364.2 m against a consensus of €343.9 m (euronext.com)
  • Trading revenue surged: fixed‑income, currencies & commodities jumped 48.1%, equity trading rose 33%, underpinned by volatility and contributions from Athens and ETFs (euronext.com)
  • As a result, Euronext launched a €350 m share buyback programme and reduced its 2026 cost guidance to €760 m, signaling confidence and prudent cost control (webull.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Euronext announce a €350 million share buyback?
Euronext announced the buyback after beating Q3 earnings expectations, driven by strong growth in both trading and non-trading businesses.
How did Euronext perform in the third quarter?
Euronext's adjusted EBITDA rose 31.6% to €364.2 million, surpassing forecasts, with revenues up by nearly a quarter.
What contributed to Euronext's earnings beat?
Growth in fixed income, currencies, commodities, and equity trading, along with revenue from non-trading-related sales, contributed to the strong earnings.
What are Euronext's expectations for future market conditions?
Euronext expects continued market volatility into next year, particularly as major European elections approach.

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