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Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Marelli Appoints Laurent Favre as CEO and Plans Schot as Chairman After Restructuring

Leadership Changes and Company Restructuring at Marelli

Appointment of Laurent Favre as CEO

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italo-Japanese auto parts supplier Marelli on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Laurent Favre as CEO with immediate effect, and said Bram Schot would be appointed chairman once the company completes its restructuring.

Company Restructuring and Chapter 11 Filing

• Marelli is going through restructuring after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in 2025

Leadership Transition Details

• Favre succeeds Frederick "Fritz" Henderson, who is stepping down from his role as interim CEO, the company said in a statement

Background on Favre's Appointment

• Favre's appointment follows an announcement made in April by Marelli's Ad Hoc Group of lenders

Bram Schot's Experience and Future Role

• Schot spent more than three decades in senior roles including at Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group, most recently serving as CEO of Audi

Company Background

• Marelli was established in 2019 through the merger of Italy's Magneti Marelli and Japan's Calsonic Kansei

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Laurent Favre, with 20+ years in the automotive industry and experience leading major supplier transformations, has officially taken over as Marelli CEO today to guide the company through its restructuring (motoring-trends.com).
  • Bram Schot—former CEO of Audi and senior executive across Mercedes‑Benz and Volkswagen—is slated to become Marelli’s chairman upon emergence from Chapter 11, bringing deep governance and transformation expertise (motoring-trends.com).
  • Marelli filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. on June 11, 2025, secured about $1.1 billion in debtor‑in‑possession financing, and is expected to emerge in 2026 under lender ownership—this leadership update signals a transition to post-restructuring governance (veritaglobal.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been confirmed as Marelli's new CEO?
Laurent Favre has been confirmed as Marelli's new CEO with immediate effect.
What is Marelli's current restructuring related to?
Marelli's restructuring follows its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in 2025.
Who will become chairman of Marelli after restructuring?
Bram Schot will be appointed chairman of Marelli once the company's restructuring is complete.
Who did Favre succeed as Marelli's CEO?
Favre succeeds Frederick 'Fritz' Henderson, who was serving as interim CEO.
When was Marelli established and how?
Marelli was established in 2019 through the merger of Italy's Magneti Marelli and Japan's Calsonic Kansei.

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