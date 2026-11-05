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Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Standard Chartered Predicts February BOE Rate Hike After Hawkish Policy Meeting

Analysis of Bank of England's Recent Policy Decision and Market Reactions

Overview of the Rate Hike Decision

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it expects the Bank of England to deliver an additional 25-basis-point rate hike in February due to the central bank's hawkish tone following its first interest rate hike in over three years on Thursday.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to raise rates to 4% from 3.75%, with the one dissenting member voting for a bigger hike, in contrast with expectations in a Reuters poll that a dissent would likely be to keep rates on hold.

Details of the Monetary Policy Committee Vote

Catherine Mann, who last month said the BoE had been slow to reassure markets that it had a grip on inflation, voted for a half-point interest rate increase to 4.25%.

"The Bank of England (BoE) hiked its base rate by 25bps as expected, but the split on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was more hawkish than we had expected," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Standard Chartered's Forecasts and Influencing Factors

The brokerage previously expected the BOE to hold rates steady after its November rate hike.

Standard Chartered expects further hikes to depend on the direction of the Middle East conflict and energy prices, with the recent US midterm election results adding to the uncertainty.

Potential Triggers for Further Rate Hikes

"An escalation in the Middle East and an accompanying move higher in energy prices would increase the risk of an earlier BoE hike being delivered at the December policy meeting."

Outlook for Monetary Easing

Standard Chartered expects monetary easing to begin again from the fourth quarter of next year, followed by three further 25-basis-point cuts in the first three quarters of 2028. But it cautioned that there is a wider margin of uncertainty "shaped by the duration of the Middle East-induced energy shock".

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • BoE hiked rates by 25bp to 4% on Nov 5, 2026, via an 8–1 MPC vote; the lone dissenter favored a 50bp rise to 4.25% (live.euronext.com).
  • Standard Chartered flagged a hawkish committee tone and now expects another 25bp hike in February — a shift from its prior view of a pause after today’s move (live.euronext.com).
  • The bank sees future policy shifts linked to Middle East tensions and energy cost volatility — an escalation could even prompt a December hike, while easing could herald Q4 2027 cuts (live.euronext.com).
  • Standard Chartered forecasts monetary easing returning in Q4 2027, with three successive 25bp cuts in the first three quarters of 2028, although uncertainty remains elevated (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Standard Chartered expect another BOE rate hike in February?
Standard Chartered cites the Bank of England's hawkish tone and the vote split for interest rate increases as indicators for an additional rate hike in February.
How much did the Bank of England raise its interest rate?
The Bank of England raised its rate by 25 basis points to 4%, up from 3.75%.
What factors could influence future BOE rate hikes?
Future BOE rate hikes could be influenced by the direction of the Middle East conflict and resulting energy prices.
Who dissented in the latest BOE rate decision and why?
Catherine Mann dissented, voting for a larger half-point rate hike to 4.25%, citing inflation risks.
When does Standard Chartered expect monetary easing to begin?
Standard Chartered anticipates monetary easing to start in the fourth quarter of next year, followed by rate cuts in 2028.

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