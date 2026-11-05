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Apple seeks about $7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple seeks about $7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Apple Seeks $7 Billion in US-Dollar Bonds for AI and Share Buybacks

Apple's Latest Bond Offering and Strategic Financial Moves

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple is seeking about $7 billion from a US-dollar bond offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker is the latest major tech company to tap debt markets as the sector raises large sums to fund AI expansion. 

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Key Details of the Bond Offering

Here are more details:

  • Size and Structure of the Sale

    • No final decision has been made on the size of the sale, which may still change depending on investor demand, the report said
    • Apple's seven-part offering includes two floating-rate notes due in 2028 and 2029, and five fixed-rate notes due between 2028 and 2036, according to the filing

  • Pricing and Management

    • The initial price guidance for the longest-dated tranche is 80 basis points over US Treasuries, Bloomberg News reported
    • Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers for the offering, a regulatory filing showed
    • Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the size of the offering, while JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

  • Use of Proceeds

    • The company plans to use the money for general business purposes, including share buybacks and repaying outstanding debt, the filing said

  • Previous Bond Activity

    • Apple last raised money through bonds in May 2025, when it sold $4.5 billion of debt in a four-part deal. That sale attracted $10 billion in orders
Industry Context

The move comes as major tech companies increasingly turn to debt markets to support AI expansion and other strategic initiatives.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple is planning a roughly $7 billion bond sale across seven tranches, though the final size may change based on investor demand. (marketscreener.com)
  • The offering includes two floating-rate notes (2028, 2029) and five fixed-rate notes (2028–2036), with initial guidance up to 80 bps over Treasuries. (marketscreener.com)
  • Proceeds will support general corporate purposes—such as share buybacks, dividends, debt repayment, working capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions—highlighting an opportunistic capital structure move amid a wave of AI‑driven tech borrowing. (jbiznews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Apple seeking to raise through its latest bond sale?
Apple is seeking about $7 billion from its latest US-dollar bond offering.
What will Apple use the funds from the bond offering for?
Apple plans to use the funds for general business purposes, including share buybacks and debt repayment.
Which banks are managing Apple’s bond offering?
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers.
What types of bonds are included in Apple’s offering?
The offering includes two floating-rate notes due in 2028 and 2029, and five fixed-rate notes due between 2028 and 2036.
When did Apple last raise money via bonds, and how much did it raise?
Apple last raised money in May 2025, issuing $4.5 billion of debt in a four-part deal.

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