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Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Energy Boosts European Blue-Chip Earnings Forecasts to New Four-Year High

European Blue-Chip Earnings: Q3 Growth Driven by Energy Sector

Rising Earnings Estimates and Energy Sector Impact

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Estimates for European blue-chips' third-quarter earnings growth rose for a third consecutive week as the energy sector lifted forecasts, surpassing a strong second quarter to reach the highest level in four years, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.

Companies on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index are expected to report quarterly earnings growth of 25% in aggregate, up from 23.6% a week earlier, based on results from 212 companies and estimates for those yet to report.

Energy Sector Performance and Key Contributors

The energy sector is seen posting a 153.4% jump in profits, up from 139% a week earlier. Shell and TotalEnergies reported their highest quarterly profits since 2022 last week, helped by energy prices driven by the Iran war and record refining margins.

Excluding Energy: Broader Earnings and Revenue Trends

Excluding energy, earnings are expected to grow 9.5%, down from 9.8% a week earlier, while the revenue growth forecast slipped to 11.9% from 13.6% the previous week.

Sector-Specific Performance: Materials and Consumer Cyclicals

Basic materials companies have so far reported profits nearly 22% below analysts' estimates on aggregate, and consumer cyclicals 16% below, according to LSEG. The materials sector’s growth forecast has dropped to 10.1% from 37.9% a week earlier.

Broader Economic Drivers and Upcoming Earnings Reports

AI, Electrification, and Defence Spending

Europe's profit recovery is broadening as spending on AI, electrification and defence drives demand, and remaining "areas of softness" did not change the overall message, UBS Global Wealth Management's Matthew Gilman wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Key Companies to Watch Next Week

Next week, investors will be watching results from Siemens, Allianz and chipmaker Infineon, among 40 STOXX 600 companies due to report.

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Mirko Miorelli in GdanskAdditional reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • STOXX 600 Q3 earnings growth forecast rose to 25%, up from 23.6% a week earlier—marking a four‑year high driven by energy sector strength (in.investing.com).
  • Energy sector profits expected to surge 153.4%, up from 139% prior week, fueled by record refining margins and higher energy prices amid Iran-related supply disruptions (lemonde.fr).
  • Ex‑energy earnings growth moderates to 9.5% (from 9.8%), revenues slipping to 11.9% (from 13.6%), with basic materials and consumer cyclicals still disappointing relative to estimates (in.investing.com).
  • UBS sees Europe’s earnings recovery broadening beyond energy—supported by AI, electrification and defence investments—pointing to upside risks for 2026 earnings growth (in.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the estimated Q3 earnings growth for European blue-chip companies?
European blue-chip companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to report 25% earnings growth in Q3, up from 23.6% a week earlier.
How much are energy sector profits expected to increase?
The energy sector is forecasted to post a 153.4% jump in profits for the third quarter, up from 139% the previous week.
Which companies reported record quarterly profits?
Shell and TotalEnergies reported their highest quarterly profits since 2022, driven by high energy prices and record refining margins.
How did the materials and consumer cyclicals sectors perform?
Basic materials companies reported profits nearly 22% below estimates, while consumer cyclicals were 16% below analysts' expectations.
What factors are broadening Europe's profit recovery?
Increased spending on AI, electrification, and defence is driving demand and contributing to a broadening profit recovery in Europe.

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