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Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Nordic Leaders Launch Initiatives for Regional Market Integration and Growth

Nordic Compass Alliance and Regional Market Initiatives

By Marie Mannes

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A new Nordic business alliance backed by Sweden's Wallenberg and Finland's Herlin families plans to enlist seven or more "anchor partners" for an independently managed fund to invest in the region's fast-growing companies.

More than 200 business leaders, investors and policymakers are expected to attend the first gathering of Nordic Compass this week in Gothenburg, where it will unveil initiatives spanning capital markets, defence, deep technology and energy.

Nordic Compass Fund and Investment Strategy

Nordic Compass expects to enlist seven or more so-called anchor partners to help shape the mandate, size and governance structure of the fund, it said in a statement published on Thursday as part of initiatives unveiled that include plans for a common public marketplace for Nordic financial instruments.

The push reflects concern that fragmented Nordic and European capital markets are sending promising companies to the United States for funding and stock market listings, depriving the region of businesses it needs to compete.

Growth Capital Needs and Funding Gap

Nordic Compass estimates Nordic companies will need up to €35 billion in series A-C growth capital between 2027 and 2031, leaving a shortfall of about €10 billion even after capital from existing and international investors is taken into account.

The proposal is intended to pool capital that is currently spread across five Nordic countries and complements the EU-backed €5-billion Scaleup Europe Fund, which is designed to help fast-growing companies expand while remaining in Europe.

Potential Investors and Stakeholder Interest

Lars Rebien Sorensen, a former CEO of Novo Nordisk who now chairs the board of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, told Reuters the foundation’s holding company, Novo Holdings, would potentially be open to investing if the envisioned scale-up funds come into existence.

Third-Largest Market: Integration and Barriers

THIRD-LARGEST MARKET

A second initiative aims to make it easier to buy and sell shares across Nordic borders, creating a more integrated market of about 1,400 listed companies worth roughly €2.5 trillion. 

The alliance said the envisioned marketplace would rank as Europe's third-largest market, but exchanges would not merge and instead continue to be run as independent exchanges.

Challenges and Opportunities for Investors

"There are still some barriers for the listed companies and also for the investors that want access to our markets," said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, the head of Nasdaq Europe, which owns seven of the region's eight exchanges.

"If we can remove some of those ... we believe that will channel a lot more investments into the region," he said, adding that one aim is to synchronise trading, clearing, settlement and custody services so that cross-border transactions are cheaper and more convenient even for retail investors.

Kosakewitsch told Reuters that some of the regulatory framework could take several years and be a complicated process, and cautioned that the Nordic market would become more integrated gradually.

Nordics Trending: Capital Pools and Geopolitical Momentum

NORDICS TRENDING

While Stockholm is widely seen as one of Europe's leading breeding grounds for unicorns, high-profile Swedish-founded companies, including Spotify and Klarna, have listed in the US. 

Unlocking Regional Capital and Strategic Competition

Jyrki Katainen, Nordic Compass board chair and Nordea's head of public & regulatory affairs, said regional capital pools must be unlocked as globalisation gives way to strategic competition.

"We have plenty of capital in five different Nordic countries, but unfortunately it's very, very national. So if we managed to create a pan-Nordic capital market, it would help the innovative and growing companies stay longer in Nordic countries," he told Reuters. 

Geopolitical Shifts and Regional Collaboration

Katainen said geopolitical shifts had also created momentum.

"I've never seen this sort of enthusiasm from the individual companies and the governments to do things together," he added.

Cross-Border Investment and Market Fragmentation

Euronext, which owns the Oslo exchange, joined Nordic Compass this week, saying it was open to measures that reduce fragmentation and encourage cross-border investment. 

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by John O'Donnell and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • An independently managed Nordic fund—supported by Sweden’s Wallenberg and Finland’s Herlin families—seeks seven or more anchor partners to address a projected €10 billion shortfall in growth capital for 2027–31, even alongside EU’s €5 billion Scaleup Europe Fund.
  • At the inaugural Nordic Compass Summit (Nov 4–5 2026, Gothenburg), over 200 business and political leaders unveiled plans for a common public marketplace spanning some 1,400 listed companies (~€2.5 trillion), to facilitate cross‑border trading, clearing and settlement while keeping exchanges autonomous.
  • The initiative reflects concerns that fragmented Nordic capital markets drive fast‑growing firms to list and raise funds in the US; Nordic Compass aims to strengthen local capital ecosystems, leveraging Nasdaq’s leadership in regional listings and record trading activity in H1 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new Nordic business alliance?
The alliance aims to pool investment capital and strengthen capital markets to help Nordic companies grow and remain in the region.
How much growth capital do Nordic companies need by 2031?
Nordic Compass estimates a need of up to €35 billion in series A-C growth capital between 2027 and 2031.
What initiatives are being proposed to integrate Nordic capital markets?
Plans include enlisting anchor partners for a managed investment fund and creating a public marketplace for Nordic financial instruments.
Will Nordic stock exchanges merge as part of the initiative?
No, Nordic exchanges will remain independent but will harmonize trading, clearing, and settlement to facilitate cross-border investments.
Why are Nordic companies looking to keep businesses at home?
Fragmented regional markets often send promising companies abroad; integration is meant to retain and grow innovative companies locally.

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