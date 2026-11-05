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Balenciaga designer Piccioli to exit after a year in latest departure at Kering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Balenciaga designer Piccioli to exit after a year in latest departure at Kering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Kering Sees Latest Leadership Departure as Balenciaga’s Piccioli Exits

Leadership Changes and Strategic Shifts at Kering

Piccioli’s Departure from Balenciaga

Nov 5 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering on Thursday announced the departure of Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli after less than 16 months, the latest leadership change at the Gucci-owner which is seeking to reverse years of falling sales.

Background on Piccioli’s Appointment

Piccioli, a 25-year veteran at Valentino, became creative director in July last year to replace Demna who moved to Gucci.

Recent Exits Across Kering Brands

His exit comes only weeks after Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Kering's second-biggest brand Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen designer Sean McGirr left their posts.

Kering’s Response and Future Plans

CEO Luca de Meo’s Statement

Kering CEO Luca de Meo described Piccioli as a “an exceptional couturier and creative talent".

"Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga's avant-garde spirit, honour its remarkable heritage and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the House as a powerful and relevant voice," he added in a statement.

Financial Context and Strategic Measures

De Meo launched belt-tightening measures at the group earlier this year but the economic fallout of the war in Iran and slowing consumer sentiment in China have so far overshadowed any sign of recovery.

Upcoming Creative Direction

Balenciaga's new creative direction will be announced shortly, Kering said.

Speculation on Piccioli’s Replacement

US online media Puck has reported that Piccioli will be replaced by British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose, who runs her eponymous label and has previously worked at Balenciaga as a menswear consultant under Demna.

Kering declined to comment on the Puck report.

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster, Alessandro Parodi and Helen Reid. Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Pierpaolo Piccioli departs Balenciaga after under 18 months in the role, marking the latest creative shake-up at Kering (en.wikipedia.org)
  • This follows recent exits like Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent and Sean McGirr at Alexander McQueen, illustrating the scope of Kering’s creative overhaul (live.euronext.com)
  • Economic pressures—from the Iran conflict to weakening Chinese demand—alongside cost-cutting efforts continue to hamper Kering’s turnaround strategy (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leaving Balenciaga as creative director?
Pierpaolo Piccioli is departing Balenciaga as creative director after less than 16 months.
What leadership changes has Kering experienced recently?
Besides Piccioli, Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent and Sean McGirr of Alexander McQueen have also left Kering brands.
Why is Kering undergoing leadership changes?
Kering is implementing changes to reverse declining sales and regain momentum amid economic challenges.
Who is rumored to replace Piccioli at Balenciaga?
Martine Rose, British-Jamaican designer, is reported as a possible replacement though Kering has not confirmed.
How is Kering addressing its financial challenges?
CEO Luca de Meo has introduced belt-tightening measures, but economic issues in Iran and China continue to impact recovery.

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