GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Developing Countries' External Debt Hits $9.4 Trillion Record in 2025: World Bank

World Bank Report Highlights Rising Debt and Its Implications

By Andrea Shalal

Record Surge in External Debt

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Low- and middle-income countries are borrowing more and paying more for new debt, with external debt surging 5.5% to a record $9.4 trillion in 2025, the World Bank said on Thursday.

The Washington-based lender said borrowing through international bond markets had continued in 2026, raising critical questions about "whether the terms are sustainable and whether the capital raised is reaching the people and places that need it most."

Impact on Development and Investment

In its annual International Debt Report, the Bank said the jump in external debt in 2025 — the largest annual increase since 2021, just after the COVID pandemic — threatened to crowd out essential investments in education, infrastructure, health and jobs.

Rising Borrowing Costs

It said access to international finance had improved, but the poorest developing countries were paying a steep 8.2% on new private-creditor commitments on average, the highest rate since 1989, and 9.4% on new bonds.

By contrast, countries that were not eligible for low- and zero-interest loans under the International Development Association paid an average of 5.5% on new bonds, down from 5.8% in 2024, the bank said.

Concerns from Financial Institutions

Officials from the World Bank and other international financial institutions have been sounding the alarm in recent months about high debt levels and the adverse impact of higher interest rates on developing countries.

Trends in Borrowing and Debt Issuance

The report said developing countries' borrowing from private creditors and bond issuance from public entities rose nearly 35% to $251 billion, the highest level in five years. External debt grew fastest among IDA-eligible countries, rising 8.1% to $1.3 trillion in 2025.

Private Lending Returns

“The return of private lending to low- and middle-income countries is welcome, but these countries are borrowing more, paying more, and in many cases leaving less for long-term development,” said Haishan Fu, the World Bank's chief statistician. “Managing debt responsibly means giving everyone—including future generations—a chance to thrive.”

Bond Issuance and Repayment Profiles

The report showed that many governments issued new bonds to buy back maturing debt, extending their repayment profiles, often at higher interest rates and without significantly reducing debt stocks. Demand was continuing to rise this year despite the high costs. By mid-August, more than 10 countries had exceeded their full-year 2025 issuance, while several others returned to international markets, it said.

Debt Service and Financial Flows

Low- and middle-income countries paid $1.4 trillion in principal and interest in 2025, the fifth consecutive annual increase. That was fueled by a 13.7% increase in payments to private creditors to $363 billion, it said.

Developing countries paid $436 billion more in debt service than they received in new financing form 2022 to 2025, but the dynamics changed in 2025, with the report citing a net inflow of $45 billion.

Currency Fluctuations and Debt Burdens

The dollar's dramatic depreciation was another huge factor that hit developing countries hard, raising the dollar value of debt denominated in other currencies. The lower dollar accounted for over 28% of the increase in developing countries' debt, and several of the largest borrowers from reduced-interest facilities saw higher debt stock balances at the end of 2025 despite continued debt service payments.

Risks and Recommendations

Socioeconomic Risks

The report warned that higher debt service costs could result in weaker investment, fewer opportunities and greater vulnerability to shocks in developing countries, adding that countries with heavier debt burdens tended to see more people unable to afford a healthy diet when external shocks hit.

Calls for Greater Transparency

The bank also pushed for continued efforts to increase transparency about debt arrangements, strengthen standards and close data gaps, noting that new creditors, instruments, guarantees and financing arrangements could make it difficult to understand a country's full debt exposure.         

Need for Improved Data and Standards

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • External debt hit $9.4 trillion in 2025, the sharpest annual increase since 2021
  • Poorest developing countries face steep new borrowing costs – 8.2% on private loans and 9.4% on bonds, the highest since 1989
  • High debt service and expensive refinancing are diverting funds from essential development spending

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did external debt for developing countries reach in 2025?
According to the World Bank, external debt for low- and middle-income countries surged by 5.5% to a record $9.4 trillion in 2025.
Why are developing countries paying higher debt service costs?
Developing countries are paying higher debt service costs due to increased borrowing, higher interest rates, and the depreciation of the dollar, which raises the cost of foreign-denominated debt.
What impact does rising external debt have on developing countries?
Rising external debt threatens to crowd out investments in education, infrastructure, health, and jobs, making countries more vulnerable to economic shocks.
How are private creditors influencing the debt landscape?
Borrowing from private creditors and public bond issuance rose nearly 35% to $251 billion, contributing to higher borrowing costs and more complex debt profiles.
What steps does the World Bank recommend regarding developing countries’ debt?
The World Bank calls for greater transparency, stronger debt management standards, and closing data gaps to better understand and manage countries' debt exposures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring

Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring

Image for Germany proposes extra €100 million for Ukraine infrastructure

Germany proposes extra €100 million for Ukraine infrastructure

Image for Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says

Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says

Image for BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already

BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already

Image for European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3

European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3

Image for Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports

Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Image for SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says
SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says
Image for European industry calls for changes to carbon reform to avoid more factory closures
European industry calls for changes to carbon reform to avoid more factory closures
Image for Italy open to changing planned 'exit tax' on the rich, after criticism
Italy open to changing planned 'exit tax' on the rich, after criticism
Image for Swiss National Bank chairman says bank's policy has been effective
Swiss National Bank chairman says bank's policy has been effective
Image for Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Image for Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise
Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise
Image for Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, warns another move likely
Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, warns another move likely
Image for Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth
Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth
Image for Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Image for French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
Image for Tapestry lifts outlook as young shoppers snap up Coach bags, shares jump
Tapestry lifts outlook as young shoppers snap up Coach bags, shares jump
View All Finance Posts