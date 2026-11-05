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Pirelli confirms outlook after quarterly operating income tops forecasts despite weaker markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pirelli confirms outlook after quarterly operating income tops forecasts despite weaker markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Pirelli Surpasses Q3 Income Forecasts, Maintains 2026 Financial Outlook

Q3 2023 Financial Results and Outlook

Pirelli's Operating Income Performance

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli's third-quarter operating income rose 2.1% as sales of higher-priced products and cost-cutting measures offset inflationary pressure and lower sales volumes, it said on Thursday.    

Adjusted EBIT and Analyst Consensus

• Pirelli's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were €283 million ($320 million) for the quarter, slightly topping a company-provided analyst consensus of €275 million

Supportive Factors for Q3 Results

• Pirelli said the result was also supported by exchange rates and cost containment measures to mitigate the impact of the Middle East crisis

2026 Financial Forecasts and Revenue Guidance

Confirmation of 2026 Forecasts

• The company confirmed its 2026 forecasts set earlier this year, despite a worsening of wider market conditions, but added it now expected revenue of between €6.85 billion and €6.95 billion, the upper end of its previously announced range of €6.75 billion to €6.95 billion.

Full-Year EBIT Margin Outlook

• The forecast for the full-year adjusted EBIT margin was confirmed at around 16%

Year-on-Year Revenue and EBIT Margin

• In the third quarter, revenue grew 3% year-on-year, with the EBIT margin narrowing to 15.9% from 16.3% a year earlier

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted EBIT of €283 million beat consensus of €275 million, driven by strong high‑value product sales and efficiency measures (including FX benefits) (corporate.pirelli.com).
  • Full‑year 2026 revenue forecast confirmed at the top of its range: now expected between €6.85–6.95 billion, with adjusted EBIT margin around 16% (gurufocus.com).
  • Despite market headwinds including inflation and Middle East disruptions, Pirelli’s resilience is supported by mitigation plans (price hikes, cost cuts), a focus on high‑value tyres, and disciplined execution (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Pirelli's third-quarter operating income perform?
Pirelli's Q3 operating income rose 2.1% to €283 million, topping analyst forecasts of €275 million.
What factors helped offset lower sales volumes for Pirelli?
Higher-priced product sales, cost containment measures, and favorable exchange rates offset lower sales volumes.
What was Pirelli's EBIT margin in the third quarter?
The EBIT margin narrowed slightly to 15.9% from 16.3% a year earlier.
How does Pirelli expect to manage current market challenges?
The company is relying on cost-cutting and sales of higher-priced products to mitigate weaker market conditions.

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