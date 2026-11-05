GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Leonardo Sees Aerostructures Losses Ease While Pursuing Joint Venture

Leonardo's Aerostructures Business Shows Signs of Recovery

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo said its troubled aerostructures business is showing signs of improvement, as the company continues to pursue a long-planned partnership for the unit.

Financial Performance and Loss Reduction

Chief Financial Officer Giuseppe Aurilio told analysts on Thursday that losses at the division were declining and that a ramp-up of the Boeing B787 programme had made the issue "much more manageable and less painful".

Pursuit of Joint Venture Amid Geopolitical Delays

At the same time, Leonardo is pressing ahead with talks on a joint venture for the unit - which supplies components to Boeing and Airbus - despite delays linked to geopolitical factors, Aurilio added.

Potential Partners and Strategic Plans

The state-controlled conglomerate has been in talks for more than a year with a partner - whose identity has not been disclosed but which has been identified by media as Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Aurilio said that Leonardo was making progress on a standalone plan for aerostructures and would provide an update as part of its new industrial strategy, expected in March.

Future Outlook and Strategy

"The strategy does not change, (and that is) to make aeostructures sustainable, widening its customer base, and that is with this partnership or with no partnership," the executive said.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in RomeEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Losses in Leonardo’s aerostructures division are easing thanks to increased B787 programme output, making the situation “much more manageable and less painful” (CFO Giuseppe Aurilio) (uk.finance.yahoo.com)
  • Leonardo remains in advanced talks on forming a joint-venture for the aerostructures unit, with media identifying the partner as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; the deal remains delayed by geopolitical and internal issues but is expected to support diversification and industrial resilience (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • The company plans to unveil an update on the standalone aerostructures plan as part of its new industrial strategy due in March, reaffirming its aim to make the unit sustainable with or without the partnership (leonardo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening to Leonardo's aerostructures business?
Leonardo's aerostructures business is showing signs of improvement, with losses declining and the impact described as more manageable.
Who is Leonardo negotiating a joint venture with?
Leonardo is in talks for a joint venture, reportedly with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, though the partner's identity has not been officially disclosed.
What impact has the Boeing B787 programme had on Leonardo's business?
A ramp-up of the Boeing B787 programme has helped make issues in Leonardo’s aerostructures unit more manageable and less painful.
When will Leonardo provide an update on its aerostructures strategy?
Leonardo plans to update its aerostructures strategy as part of its new industrial strategy, expected in March.
What is Leonardo's goal for its aerostructures business?
Leonardo aims to make its aerostructures unit sustainable by widening its customer base, with or without a partnership.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Image for Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets

Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets

Image for Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook

Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook

Image for Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Image for Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus

Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus

Image for Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high

Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss
Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss
Image for Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle
Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle
Image for Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone
Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone
Image for Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view
Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view
Image for Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud
Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud
Image for Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years
Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years
Image for Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Image for Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Image for Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says
Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says
Image for BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already
BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already
Image for European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
Image for Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
View All Finance Posts