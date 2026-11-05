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Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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President Peña Resigns After Collapse of Major Paraguayan Digital Bank

By Daniela Desantis and Lucinda Elliott

Collapse of Ueno Bank Triggers Political and Financial Crisis

ASUNCION, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday following the collapse of a prominent digital lender to which he had former business links, putting him under intense pressure as nearly half the population was left without access to their bank accounts.

Presidential Resignation and Immediate Aftermath

He was resigning "with the stability of our country, social peace, and the need to preserve our democratic institutions in mind," Peña said in a recorded video address on Thursday.

The fallout from the collapse of the bank, called ueno, forced the resignation on Tuesday of Paraguay's central bank chief and resulted in the detention of eight ueno executives.

The crisis has undermined Paraguay's hard-won reputation as a stable destination for foreign investment, especially from neighboring Brazil.

Political Pressure and Congressional Response

The opposition had called an extraordinary session for Thursday to begin the process of filing an impeachment motion in Congress, as protesters demanded Peña's resignation.

Peña, an ally of US President Donald Trump, had also lost backing from members of his own conservative party. His decision to step down must be ratified by the senate, which lawmakers said would likely move quickly in order to ensure a swift transition. 

Congress will meet at 2 pm local time to officially receive the resignation, said a Senate spokesperson. Vice President Pedro Alliana is expected to be sworn in around 3:30 pm local time.

Political Ties and Allegations

Accusations Against Peña

Lawmakers had accused Peña of conflicts of interest, misuse of pension funds and institutional cover-ups linked to the collapse of ueno, which had grown quickly from a niche fintech player into a mid-tier bank administering close to $850 million in public funds.

Peña’s Statement on Public Funds

"My greatest wish is that the return of those funds be guaranteed, that the deposit guarantee fund fulfill its purpose, and that public funds - as well as the resources that belong to all Paraguayans - be protected," Peña said in his address.

Central Bank Intervention and Customer Impact

Paraguay's central bank intervened in ueno after determining that it had breached minimum solvency requirements, setting off a crisis that has left the company's roughly 3 million customers, in a country of 6.5 million people, unable to access accounts.

Ueno has made no public statement on the issue.

Peña’s Business Connections and Defense

Peña, an economist who was elected in 2023, has faced intense political scrutiny because of his past business ties to the group that controls the collapsed bank. Peña was a shareholder of Grupo Vázquez, the group that owned the bank until March 2025.

Peña has repeatedly rejected suggestions of improper ties. He has described the controversy as the political escalation of what began as a technical and regulatory issue and has argued that any wrongdoing should be addressed through the courts.

Wider Implications and Legal Proceedings

Financial System Risks

In a note to clients, JPMorgan said the ueno developments had "rapidly acquired a political dimension," adding that risks to the wider financial system would hinge on "the speed and transparency" of authorities' response.

Detention and Legal Action Against Ueno Executives

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for the eight ueno executives on Tuesday and they later turned themselves in. Courts ordered their assets frozen as the investigation widened, and some of the executives were subsequently placed under house arrest.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion and Lucinda Elliott in Montevideo, Additional reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Paraguay’s central bank initiated a resolution of ueno Bank on November 3 after its solvency ratio fell below 50%, freezing assets and suspending operations, affecting roughly 3 million clients in a country of 6.5 million. (bcp.gov.py)
  • The collapse prompted the resignation of the central bank chief, detention of eight ueno executives, and mounting pressure from opposition lawmakers—35 deputies submitted impeachment articles leading to a congressional session. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • President Peña stepped down “with the stability of our country, social peace, and the need to preserve our democratic institutions in mind”; his resignation now awaits swift Senate ratification, with Vice President Pedro Alliana expected to assume office shortly. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resign?
President Peña resigned due to intense pressure following the collapse of digital lender ueno, to which he had former business links, leaving nearly half the population without bank access.
What led to the collapse of the ueno bank in Paraguay?
The central bank intervened after ueno breached minimum solvency requirements, leading to a freeze on millions of accounts and the detention of eight executives.
How did the bank collapse impact Paraguay's population?
Close to 3 million customers, almost half of Paraguay's population, lost access to their bank accounts due to the collapse of ueno.
Who is expected to become Paraguay’s next president?
Vice President Pedro Alliana is expected to be sworn in following Peña's resignation, pending ratification by the senate.

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