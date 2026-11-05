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Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Russia Posts 1% Year-on-Year GDP Growth in Third Quarter 2026

Overview of Russia's Economic Performance in Q3 2026

GDP Growth Figures

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product grew by 1% year-over-year in the third quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, adding that preliminary data suggested growth would continue through the rest of the year.

Factors Influencing Economic Trends

Impact of Grain Export Disruptions

Disruptions to grain exports in the Black Sea were helping to fight domestic inflation, the lender added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Key rate remains high at 14%, as the Bank of Russia maintains a cautious stance amid moderate growth and elevated price pressures (live.euronext.com).
  • GDP growth in H1 2026 was about 0.6%, aligning with central bank’s forecast range of 0%–1% for the full year (interfax.com).
  • Disruptions to grain export routes through the Black Sea are helping to dampen domestic inflation, per central bank commentary (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Russia's GDP grow in Q3 2026?
Russia's GDP grew by 1% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026.
Who reported the GDP growth in Russia for Q3 2026?
The growth was reported by Russia's central bank.
What is helping to fight domestic inflation in Russia?
Disruptions to grain exports in the Black Sea are helping to fight domestic inflation.
Does the central bank expect growth to continue for the rest of the year?
Preliminary data suggests that growth will continue through the rest of the year.

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