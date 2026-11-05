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Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Frasers to Buy Back $135M in Shares from Mike Ashley’s MASH Holdings

Frasers Group Announces Share Buyback from MASH Holdings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Frasers Group said on Thursday it would buy back up to £100 million ($134.89 million) worth of its shares from MASH Holdings, an investment vehicle owned by the British retailer's founder Mike Ashley, through a directed trading programme.

Key Details of the Buyback Programme

Here are more details:

Programme Structure

• The company said the directed trading programme will run alongside its existing on-market buyback programme

Share Purchase Arrangement

• The retailer will purchase up to 26.6 million shares from MASH Holdings under the arrangement

Board’s Perspective

• Frasers said its board believes the company has long been undervalued relative to its £2.5 billion net asset value as of April 26

Strategic Initiatives

• The move comes as Frasers presses ahead with strategic initiatives to boost its scale and value, including international expansion and acquisitions

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aseem Gujar)

Key Takeaways

  • The directed trading programme will acquire up to 26.6 million shares from MASH Holdings, complementing an existing on‑market buyback plan (Reuters Nov 5).
  • Frasers believes its share price is undervalued relative to its net asset value of ~£2.45 billion as of 26 April 2026 (FY26), underscoring strong underlying fundamentals (Reuters Nov 5; FY26 report).
  • The buyback aligns with Frasers’ broader Elevation Strategy, which includes international expansion, luxury ecosystem growth, and strategic acquisitions (Annual Report FY26; press releases).

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Frasers Group spending on the share buyback?
Frasers Group is buying back up to £100 million ($134.89 million) worth of its shares.
Who is selling the shares to Frasers Group?
MASH Holdings, an investment vehicle owned by founder Mike Ashley, is selling the shares.
How many shares will be repurchased under this programme?
Frasers Group will purchase up to 26.6 million shares from MASH Holdings.
Why is Frasers Group conducting this buyback?
The board believes the company is undervalued relative to its net asset value.
Will this buyback affect Frasers Group’s ongoing buyback programmes?
The directed trading programme will run alongside Frasers' existing on-market buyback programme.

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