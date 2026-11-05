GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Greek Parliament Passes 10% Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains and Sets Transparency Rules

Greece Approves New Cryptocurrency Taxation Bill

Overview of the Legislation

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Greece's parliament approved on Thursday a bill that imposes a 10% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies, the first comprehensive legal framework for taxing crypto assets in Greece. 

Exemptions and Thresholds

Cryptocurrency capital gains of up to €500 ($563) per year will be exempt from the new tax, the bill says. 

Implementation and Transparency Rules

"Further implementation directives will be published in the coming weeks, which will also define transparency and audit rules," a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

Context Within the European Union

Lack of Unified Taxation System

European Union countries do not have a unified taxation system for the sector. 

Comparison of Tax Rates Across Europe

Taxation on cryptocurrencies varies from 8% to 30% among European countries and it is usually imposed on capital gains.

Market Impact and Revenue Projections

Challenges in Estimating Revenue

The state revenue from the new tax could not be projected, the official said, as the vast majority of investors use platforms abroad, making the size of Greece's cryptocurrency market hard to measure. 

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece enacted its first comprehensive crypto tax framework: 10% on capital gains above €500 per year
  • Crypto‑to‑crypto swaps, staking, lending and liquidity income are taxed under the same regime, with swaps not triggering taxable events
  • Greece is modernizing its tax oversight, leveraging DAC8 and MiCAR rules for transparency and reporting

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new tax rate on cryptocurrency gains in Greece?
Greece has introduced a 10% capital gains tax on cryptocurrency profits, effective under a newly approved bill.
Are there any exemptions to the Greek crypto tax?
Cryptocurrency capital gains up to €500 ($563) per year are exempt from the new 10% tax in Greece.
Will there be further regulations for cryptocurrency taxation in Greece?
Yes, further implementation directives, including transparency and audit rules, will be published in the coming weeks.
How does the Greek crypto tax compare to other EU countries?
Taxation on cryptocurrency in EU countries varies between 8% and 30%, with no unified system. Greece's 10% rate places it on the lower end.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone

Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone

Image for Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view

Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view

Image for Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud

Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud

Image for Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years

Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years

Image for Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue

Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue

Image for Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss
Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss
Image for Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle
Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle
Image for Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets
Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets
Image for Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook
Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook
Image for Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Image for Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Image for Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Image for Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says
Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says
Image for BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already
BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already
Image for European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
Image for Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
Image for SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says
SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says
View All Finance Posts