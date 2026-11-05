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Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Markets telecommunications

Cellnex Doubles Free Cash Flow, Cuts Net Loss and Sets Positive Outlook

Cellnex Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

Improved Financial Results

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex on Thursday reported a 17% drop in its nine-month net loss, while its free cash flow more than doubled, helped by organic growth, lower investment spending and operating efficiencies.

The Spanish company also reiterated its 2026 and 2027 targets.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Net loss narrowed to €219 million from €263 million a year earlier
  • Revenue excluding pass-through items rose 2.4% to €3.01 billion
  • Free cash flow jumped to €474 million from €186 million a year ago as investment spending fell 22% to €860 million

Future Guidance and Strategic Initiatives

2026 and 2027 Guidance

The company reiterated its 2026 and 2027 guidance, including revenues of at least €4.08 billion this year and of €4.26 billion in 2027, and said it remains on track to return €1 billion to shareholders this year

Expansion and Long-Term Growth

It also said a new deal with Polkomtel in Poland would add about 3,200 co-locations to its portfolio by 2030 and support long-term cash generation

CEO Statement

"We are selectively reinvesting where we see contracted opportunities to create attractive long-term returns," CEO Marco Patuano said in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mireia Merino, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Net loss improved from €263 million to €219 million year‑on‑year.
  • Free cash flow soared to €474 million from €186 million, aided by 22% lower investment spending.
  • 2026 revenue earmarked at €4.08 billion and €4.26 billion for 2027; €1 billion shareholder return target reaffirmed.
  • Polkomtel deal adds ~3,200 new co‑locations by 2030, reinforcing long‑term cash generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Cellnex's net loss decrease over the past nine months?
Cellnex's net loss narrowed by 17% to €219 million from €263 million a year earlier.
What was Cellnex's free cash flow for the recent nine months?
Cellnex's free cash flow jumped to €474 million from €186 million a year ago.
What are Cellnex's updated revenue targets for 2026 and 2027?
Cellnex reiterated targets: at least €4.08 billion revenue in 2026 and €4.26 billion in 2027.
What impact will the Polkomtel deal in Poland have on Cellnex?
The Polkomtel deal will add about 3,200 co-locations by 2030 and support long-term cash generation.
How much did Cellnex reduce its investment spending?
Cellnex reduced investment spending by 22% to €860 million over the past nine months.

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