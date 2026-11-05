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Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Brembo Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Down, Revenue Up, Outlook Steady

Brembo Q3 2025 Financial Results Overview

Core Earnings and EBITDA Performance

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian premium brake maker Brembo said on Thursday its core earnings fell 2.2% in the third quarter versus the same period of 2025, when they benefited from one-off gains linked to energy and raw-material indexation in contracts with clients.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at €158 million ($178 million) in the July-September period.   

Impact of Extraordinary Elements

"Last year there were extraordinary elements that entered that quarter and therefore gave it more margins, more EBITDA," Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi told Reuters, adding they were mainly related to energy costs.

Revenue Growth and Margins

Revenue in the July-September period rose almost 6% to €962 million, with Brembo's EBITDA margin dipping to 16.5% from 17.8% a year earlier.

Full-Year Forecasts and Market Reaction

The company reiterated its full-year forecasts, including for a revenue increase of around 5% at constant exchange rates and for an EBITDA margin of around 16.5%.

Shares in the company fell as much as 7.2% after the results were published but by 1545 GMT they had regained some of that ground and were down 2.7%.

Strategic Outlook and Acquisition Interest

Brembo's Position on Monroe Acquisition

Tiraboschi on Thursday downplayed Brembo's interest in Monroe, the suspension unit of US auto parts maker Tenneco, despite media reports earlier this year linking the Italian group to a potential purchase deal worth over €1 billion.

Technological Considerations

"The interest in this dossier is virtually zero," Tiraboschi said, adding Brembo had reviewed the asset but found none of the specific technological features it was seeking.($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Romolo Tosiani in GdanskEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 core earnings (EBITDA) slipped 2.2% to €158.4 million, with margin easing to 16.5% from 17.8%, as prior-year energy‑related one-offs did not recur.
  • Q3 revenue grew ~5.8% to €961.6 million (+4.7% at constant FX), while full‑year outlook remains intact: ~5% revenue growth, ~16.5% EBITDA margin.
  • Brembo downplayed interest in Tenneco’s Monroe suspension business, citing lack of desired technological features.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brembo's Q3 core earnings fall in 2025?
Core earnings declined due to one-off gains in the previous year related to energy and raw-material contract terms.
What was Brembo's Q3 2025 revenue and EBITDA?
Revenue rose almost 6% to €962 million, while EBITDA fell to €158 million for the July-September period.
Did Brembo change its 2025 full-year financial outlook?
No, Brembo confirmed its outlook for approximately 5% revenue growth and a 16.5% EBITDA margin.
How did the market react to Brembo's Q3 results?
Brembo shares initially fell by as much as 7.2% after the results but recovered to close down 2.7%.
Is Brembo interested in acquiring Monroe from Tenneco?
Brembo's Executive Chairman stated there is virtually zero interest after reviewing the Monroe business.

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