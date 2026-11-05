GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Anthropic rolls out personal finance feature for Claude - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Anthropic rolls out personal finance feature for Claude

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Anthropic Rolls Out Personal Finance Feature for Claude Chatbot Subscribers

Anthropic Launches Personal Finance Tools for Claude Users

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Anthropic said on Thursday it is rolling out a personal finance feature for its Claude chatbot in beta this week to paid subscribers, ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Key Details of the Claude Personal Finance Feature

Here are more details:

Availability and Access

• Feature will be available on Claude's Pro, Max and Ultra plans in the US, Anthropic said in a blog post

Bank Account Integration and Functionality

• Users can link bank and card accounts via Plaid — a service that connects apps to banks — and ask Claude about balances, spending and bills in plain language

Security and Privacy Measures

• Anthropic said access is read-only; it cannot move, manage or invest money, and the tool is not designed to give investment advice

Advertising and Data Usage Policies

• The company said the feature carries no ads or sponsored recommendations, and that conversations in the personal finance hub are not used to train its models

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • The new personal finance feature plugs Claude into users’ bank and card accounts via Plaid, enabling plain‑language queries on balances, spending and bills, but is strictly read‑only and cannot move or manage funds, nor give investment advice.
  • Anthropic emphasizes privacy: there are no ads or sponsored recommendations in the finance hub, and these conversations are not used to train its underlying models.
  • This rollout arrives amid Anthropic’s broader push into financial services—following its recently launched Claude for Financial Advisors—and comes as the company heads toward its anticipated IPO, underlining growing consumer‑finance ambitions.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can access the new personal finance feature on Claude?
The personal finance feature is available to paid subscribers on Claude's Pro, Max, and Ultra plans in the US.
How do users connect their bank accounts to Claude's finance tool?
Users can link their bank and card accounts using Plaid, a service that connects financial apps to banks.
What functionality does Claude's personal finance feature provide?
Users can ask Claude about their account balances, spending, and bills in plain language. The tool is read-only and cannot move or manage money.
Does Claude's finance feature display ads or use conversations for model training?
No, the feature carries no ads or sponsored recommendations, and conversations in the personal finance hub are not used to train Claude's models.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pirelli confirms outlook after quarterly operating income tops forecasts despite weaker markets

Pirelli confirms outlook after quarterly operating income tops forecasts despite weaker markets

Image for Balenciaga designer Piccioli to exit after a year in latest departure at Kering

Balenciaga designer Piccioli to exit after a year in latest departure at Kering

Image for Apple seeks about $7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Apple seeks about $7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Image for ECB's Lagarde says data will tell if December rate hike needed

ECB's Lagarde says data will tell if December rate hike needed

Image for Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss

Cellnex reports strong rise in nine-month free cash flow, reduces net loss

Image for Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle

Frasers launches $135 million directed buyback from founder Mike Ashley's investment vehicle

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone
Standard Chartered sees another BOE rate hike in February after hawkish tone
Image for Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view
Euronext announces €350 million share buyback after beating earnings view
Image for Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud
Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud
Image for Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years
Traders eye further rate hikes after first BoE increase in three years
Image for Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue
Italy's Leonardo aerostructures losses ease as JV talks continue
Image for Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse
Paraguay President Peña resigns under mounting pressure from bank collapse
Image for Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets
Nordic business leaders plot to keep companies in home markets
Image for Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook
Brembo third quarter core earnings slip on tougher comparison, confirms outlook
Image for Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains
Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains
Image for Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Energy lifts European earnings growth forecast to four-year high
Image for Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4 trillion in 2025, World Bank says
Image for Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
Marelli confirms Favre as CEO, eyes Schot as chairman after restructuring
View All Finance Posts