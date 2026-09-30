Rwanda in Early Talks to Host Migrants Transferred from European Union States
Preliminary Discussions Between Rwanda and EU Member States
By Amina Ismail
Background of the Talks
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Rwanda had held preliminary discussions with some EU member states about potentially hosting facilities for migrants transferred from those countries, two European Parliament lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing discussions with Rwandan officials.
During their visit to Kigali last week, the lawmakers, Tineke Strik and Anna Strolenberg of the Greens/EFA and Volt groups, said Rwandan officials told them they are open to the idea but that discussions remained at an early stage and no agreements had been reached.
Rwandan officials were not immediately available for comment.
EU Countries' Migration Initiatives
Earlier this month, five European countries said they aimed to strike agreements this year to send migrants without a legal right to remain in the European Union to countries outside the bloc.
The Group of Five
Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands, known as the Group of Five, said they had agreed on concrete steps towards establishing return hubs in a non-EU country as part of a wider European push to increase deportations and curb irregular migration.
The countries have not publicly identified potential host states.
An EU official told Reuters, on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, that Rwanda was among the countries being considered by the Group of Five.
Facilities and Potential Sites in Rwanda
During their visit, the lawmakers were shown two facilities prepared under Britain's abandoned Rwanda deportation scheme that could potentially be used to house migrants transferred from Europe. One of the sites was a hotel.
The five countries are expected to meet again on Thursday on the sidelines of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council.
Rwanda's Position and Previous Agreements
Rwanda has in recent years positioned itself as a destination for migrants that Western nations would like to remove, despite concerns by rights groups about human rights in the country.
Past Migration Deals
Last year, Rwanda received migrants deported from the United States after the two countries reached an agreement for the transfer of up to 250 people.
UK-Rwanda Asylum Deal
In 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled that a government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful. Rwanda later asked Britain for a £50 million ($63.62 million) payment after the asylum deal was cancelled.
Criticism and Support for Return Hubs
Rights groups have criticised return hub proposals, saying they risk undermining safeguards for migrants and asylum seekers, while supporters argue they could boost returns and deter irregular migration.
Critics' Perspective
"The deportation plans by these five member states are unrealistic, inhumane and costly," Strik said.
Regional Impact and Humanitarian Concerns
Uganda and Rwanda, which host large refugee populations, have also been hit hard by cuts in US foreign aid, forcing humanitarian agencies to scale back food assistance, healthcare and other services for displaced people.
Stability and Pressure on Host Countries
“Uganda and Rwanda are one of the few stable countries in the region. Pressuring these countries by sending even more people is tempting fate,” said Strolenberg.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Aurora Ellis)