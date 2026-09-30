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Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Politics Europe Government Parliament Coalitions

Slovak PM Fico's Coalition Faces Internal Disputes Amidst Political Strain

Government Stability and Coalition Tensions

Efforts to Maintain Majority

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Slovakia's main ruling party Smer-SSD said on Wednesday that maintaining the government's majority required a large effort and called on partners to keep internal disputes out of policy.

Coalition Fractures and Opposition Moves

Junior Party's Actions

The comments came after a junior party in the leftist-nationalist coalition on Tuesday voted with the parliamentary opposition to dismiss a minister, raising questions about the survival of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico's government a year before elections.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Smer‑SSD emphasized that preserving the coalition’s majority requires concerted effort amid rising internal tensions following the dismissal of Environment Minister Tomáš Taraba (internazionale.it)
  • A junior coalition party’s decision to vote with the opposition to remove Taraba has triggered fears of governmental collapse and spurred talk of potential early elections (internazionale.it)
  • Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to convene Smer‑SSD leadership to navigate the crisis and maintain control, as the government faces uncertainty just a year before the scheduled elections (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Slovakia's coalition government facing strain?
Internal disputes among coalition partners and a recent vote by a junior party with the opposition have raised questions about the coalition's stability.
Which party leads Slovakia’s ruling government?
The Smer-SSD party, headed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, leads Slovakia's ruling coalition government.
What prompted Smer-SSD’s call for unity?
Smer-SSD called for unity after a coalition partner voted with the opposition to dismiss a minister, threatening the government's majority.
Who is the current Prime Minister of Slovakia mentioned in the article?
Robert Fico is the current Prime Minister of Slovakia mentioned in the article.
How did the coalition dispute become public?
The dispute became public after a junior coalition party supported the opposition's move to dismiss a government minister.

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