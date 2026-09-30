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Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Switzerland

Swiss Upper House Backs Higher Hurdle for EU Accord Approval

Swiss Parliament Considers Stricter Requirements for EU Deal Referendum

Upper House Decision and Implications

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland's upper house of parliament on Wednesday voted to make a national referendum on a deal that would deepen Swiss economic integration with the European Union dependent on majority support among the country's cantons, as well as voters.

The lower house must still vote on the matter, but making a referendum contingent on the approval of a majority of cantons raises the bar to ratification of the agreement representing the biggest overhaul of bilateral relations in a generation.

Details of the Proposed EU Accord

Scope of the Agreement

Covering everything from freedom of movement to electricity, state aid and transport, the accord was initially agreed between Bern and Brussels at the end of 2024, shortly after US President Donald Trump was elected for a second term.

Supporters' Perspective

The government and other supporters of the deal argue that at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and trade tensions, it is particularly important for Switzerland to consolidate market access to the EU, its top trading partner.

Critics' Concerns

Critics say the deal will erode national sovereignty and undermine the institutions that have made Switzerland one of the most economically successful and prosperous countries worldwide.

Impact on Swiss Cantons and Political Dynamics

Role of Cantons in the Approval Process

Most of the Swiss population is concentrated in just a handful of its 26 cantons, giving smaller ones greater influence when majority decisions are needed.

Conservative Influence of Smaller Cantons

Smaller, rural cantons tend to be more conservative and staunch defenders of Swiss sovereignty. Ensuring their voice is heard is seen as important for the federation's cohesion.

Key Issues and Next Steps

Dynamic Alignment of EU Laws

A hotly debated part of the agreement is the so-called "dynamic alignment" of EU laws it envisages, under which Switzerland updates its legislation with changes to the bloc's laws, pending its own constitutional safeguards.

Potential Timeline for Referendum

Provided the EU agreement is passed by parliament, a referendum could be held as soon as next year under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Introducing a cantonal majority requirement for the EU accord referendum would likely demand a popular “yes” vote of around 55%, raising the threshold by ~5 points compared to a popular-only vote (swissinfo.ch).
  • Switzerland's government favours an optional referendum requiring only a popular majority, arguing the deal doesn’t alter the constitutional order, while opponents cite its constitutional implications to justify the double majority (parlament.ch).
  • The EU–Switzerland package (“Bilateral Agreements III”) includes dynamic alignment of legislation, electricity, transport and state aid, and could be voted on as early as 2027 if approved by both chambers (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change did Switzerland's upper house propose for the EU accord ratification?
The upper house proposed that a referendum on the EU accord must receive majority approval from both Swiss voters and cantons.
Why is the ratification of the Swiss-EU agreement significant?
The agreement represents the biggest overhaul of Swiss-EU bilateral relations, covering freedom of movement, electricity, state aid, and transport.
What are the main arguments for and against the Swiss-EU accord?
Supporters say it secures market access to the EU during uncertain times, while critics argue it could erode Swiss sovereignty and institutions.
How could smaller cantons influence the outcome of the referendum?
Smaller cantons have greater influence in majority decisions and are often more conservative, potentially making the accord harder to pass.
When could a referendum on the Swiss-EU agreement take place?
If the agreement is passed by parliament, a referendum could be held as soon as next year.

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