GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance security International Relations technology Espionage

UK Accuses China of Using Academics for Espionage in AI and Tech Research

MI5 Issues Espionage Alert Over Chinese Academic Funding

By Michael Holden

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's MI5 spy agency issued an unprecedented alert on Wednesday to warn that a Chinese organisation was involved in funding academic research into topics such as AI on behalf of Beijing's state security service.

Details of the Espionage Alert

In its "Espionage Alert", MI5 said more than 100 UK-based academics had contributed to projects funded by the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI), which had "very strong ties" to the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), Beijing's civilian intelligence service.

"MI5 has identified that the primary purpose of CGTRI is to fund academic research that directly improves MSS technical capability for espionage," the alert said.

Topics of Concern

"UK academics have contributed to CGTRI-funded projects on topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, covert communications systems and steganography. This activity supports MSS espionage, which poses a threat to UK national security."

What is Steganography?

Steganography is the practice of hiding information within messages or objects.

Context and Background

The warning, which MI5 said was the first time it had independently published an alert publicly, is the latest in a series of accusations concerning Chinese espionage activities, and highlights the tension between British security concerns and the government's moves to build ties with Beijing.

Beijing has denounced previous allegations as being unfounded and pure fabrication.

China's Response to Allegations

CHINA HAS REJECTED SPYING ALLEGATIONS

Implications for UK Academia

MI5 said many academics and institutions would have engaged in good faith with the CGTRI, which it said was sometimes translated as the China Academy of General Technology (CAGT), without knowing of its close ties to the MSS.

But it said those who continued to do so would now risk prosecution under Britain's National Security Act, which was passed in 2023 to give greater powers to target foreign spying and hostile state activities.

Government Response

Security minister Dan Jarvis said he had written to all university leaders in Britain to ensure staff ended any relationship with the Chinese organisation.

"This alert exposes attempts by Chinese intelligence to covertly benefit from the expertise and research of our academics, undermining our national security, and that of our allies," he said in a statement.

"International partnerships are vital to ensure our universities and research institutes continue to thrive, but we will take robust action to defend against the threats we face."

UK-China Relations and Ongoing Security Concerns

Britain's relationship with China has become increasingly complicated in recent years.

Balancing Trade and Security

On the one hand, the British government has sought better relations with Beijing to improve trade ties and approved plans for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, but it has also repeatedly warned of Chinese spying efforts and attempts to undermine the British democratic system.

Previous MI5 Warnings

Last year, Ken McCallum, MI5's director-general, said Chinese spies posed a daily national security threat, and were creating fake job adverts to try to lure British professionals into handing over information.

His agency also issued an alert to British lawmakers last November that Chinese agents were targeting them to collect information and influence their activity by posing as headhunters or companies.

International Collaboration Against Espionage

In June, security agencies from the "Five Eyes" alliance of the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New ​Zealand published a warning about Chinese spies aggressively using online job platforms to recruit people ‌with access to sensitive information.

China's Official Response

China's London embassy said the warning was "entirely fabricated and constitutes malicious ‌slander".

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • MI5 issued its first independent public alert, revealing over 100 UK academics linked to CGTRI‑funded projects in sensitive tech areas, raising national security concerns.
  • Academics and institutions may have participated unknowingly, but continued engagement risks prosecution under the 2023 National Security Act.
  • This alert underscores growing tensions: the UK pushes research safeguards while also seeking economic ties with China, amid wider espionage warnings from MI5 and Five Eyes allies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did MI5 warn about Chinese academic espionage?
MI5 alerted that a Chinese organization is funding UK research to enhance Chinese state security's technological espionage capabilities.
Which UK research areas are being targeted by Chinese-backed projects?
Projects focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, covert communications, and steganography are being funded.
What risks do UK academics face by working with Chinese institutions?
UK academics and institutions risk prosecution under the National Security Act if they continue working with Chinese organizations tied to espionage.
How has China responded to allegations of espionage in UK academia?
China has denied the allegations, calling them unfounded, fabricated, and malicious slander.
What actions is the UK government taking regarding Chinese academic influence?
The UK has warned universities and is taking action to end partnerships that benefit Chinese intelligence agencies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians and diplomats

Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians and diplomats

Image for BMW bets on cuts, new models and AI to revive its fortunes

BMW bets on cuts, new models and AI to revive its fortunes

Image for Spain orders probe after rights group alleges troops abused migrants in Ceuta

Spain orders probe after rights group alleges troops abused migrants in Ceuta

Image for Angry VW union to ratchet up dispute after labour deals cut short

Angry VW union to ratchet up dispute after labour deals cut short

Image for Russia unleashes heavy attack on Ukrainian energy grid as winter looms

Russia unleashes heavy attack on Ukrainian energy grid as winter looms

Image for NATO alliance is defensive, Russia should stop nuclear threat, Rutte says

NATO alliance is defensive, Russia should stop nuclear threat, Rutte says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US dollar retreats after softer-than-expected inflation data
US dollar retreats after softer-than-expected inflation data
Image for Romanian PM-designate Muresan loses confidence vote, prolonging political crisis
Romanian PM-designate Muresan loses confidence vote, prolonging political crisis
Image for Kering's de Meo says Italy remains key, rules out production shift
Kering's de Meo says Italy remains key, rules out production shift
Image for UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
Image for Factbox-Key points of BMW's strategy update
Factbox-Key points of BMW's strategy update
Image for Protesters camped out across Spain demand passage of housing measures
Protesters camped out across Spain demand passage of housing measures
Image for Soccer-Man City could face years of legal battles after Premier League verdict, experts say
Soccer-Man City could face years of legal battles after Premier League verdict, experts say
Image for Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Image for Global stocks weather third-quarter AI, bond and crude maelstrom
Global stocks weather third-quarter AI, bond and crude maelstrom
Image for Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
Image for German cabinet approves long-term care insurance reform
German cabinet approves long-term care insurance reform
Image for Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike
Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike
View All Finance Posts