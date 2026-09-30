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Vatican envoy discusses humanitarian issues, visits POWs in Russia, Foreign Ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics International Relations

Vatican Envoy Discusses Humanitarian Issues and Visits POWs During Russia Talks

Main Developments in Vatican-Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy

Cardinal Zuppi's Humanitarian Mission

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi discussed humanitarian issues in the Ukraine war in talks with Russian officials and visited Ukrainian prisoners of war, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Papal Appeals and International Concerns

Zuppi's three days of talks coincided with an appeal by Pope Leo to Russia and Ukraine to sit down and discuss how to end the four-year war. The pontiff also decried national leaders who he said were "beginning to speak about nuclear weapons and wars that are becoming ever more destructive".

Meetings with Russian Officials

The Foreign Ministry said Zuppi met Kremlin foreign policy officer Yuri Ushakov and other Russian officials and discussed prospects for a settlement as well as humanitarian issues, including prisoner of war exchanges and displaced children.

Conditions in Russian-Occupied Territories

The statement said Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops ​conference, also discussed conditions in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region, where Ukrainian officials said Kyiv's military used drones last weekend to deliver food and medicine to civilians.

Challenges in Delivering Humanitarian Aid

The Foreign Ministry statement said Ukraine was blocking all attempts to provide supplies to the town's residents. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are preventing them from leaving the town.

Visit to Prisoners of War

The ministry statement said Zuppi was permitted to visit prisoners of war and "was personally able to talk with Ukrainians and see for himself that Russia strictly follows all the relevant humanitarian standards".

Ongoing Dialogue and Cooperation

It said the visit "confirmed the constructive and regular nature of the Russian-Vatican dialogue and the willingness of both sides to continue cooperating on humanitarian issues".

Background of Zuppi's Diplomatic Efforts

Zuppi last ​visited ⁠Moscow in October 2024 to discuss prospects for ending the war launched by Russia's 2022 invasion of ⁠its ​neighbor.

Zuppi has also ​held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Cardinal Zuppi’s Moscow mission (Sept 28–30, 2026) marks his third to Russia, focusing on POW exchanges, displaced children, and civilian aid; he also visited Ukrainian prisoners of war during the trip. (vaticannews.va)
  • The Vatican mission follows Zuppi’s July visit to Ukraine and is part of broader Holy See diplomacy, including a prior August trip by Archbishop Gallagher; the goal is to further humanitarian cooperation amid Pope Leo XIV’s plea for Russia and Ukraine to pursue dialogue. (vaticannews.va)
  • During his Moscow visit, Zuppi met with senior Russian officials including Yuri Ushakov, and observed conditions of Ukrainian POWs—Russian Foreign Ministry said the visit confirmed Russia’s compliance with humanitarian standards and reinforced regular Vatican–Russia dialogue. (vaticannews.va)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cardinal Matteo Zuppi?
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is a papal envoy and head of the Italian bishops conference, involved in Vatican diplomatic efforts.
What was the focus of Cardinal Zuppi's visit to Russia?
His visit focused on discussing humanitarian issues related to the Ukraine war and visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Which Russian officials did Cardinal Zuppi meet?
Cardinal Zuppi met with Kremlin foreign policy officer Yuri Ushakov and other Russian officials.
What humanitarian issues were discussed during the talks?
The talks addressed prisoner of war exchanges, displaced children, and aid delivery to civilians in conflict areas.
Has Cardinal Zuppi visited Ukraine as well?
Yes, Cardinal Zuppi has also held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

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