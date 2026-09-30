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Zelenskiy says he visits military command post near Ukraine's eastern frontline - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says he visits military command post near Ukraine's eastern frontline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Military Geopolitics

Zelenskiy Visits Eastern Ukraine Frontline, Highlights Donbas Gains and New Tech

Ukrainian President's Frontline Visit and Military Developments

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a military command post near the eastern frontline on Wednesday and praised what he said were gains against Russian forces during a counteroffensive operation.

Command Post Visit and Recognition of Troops

Zelenskiy posted a video on Telegram showing him conferring with commanders, viewing regional maps and handing out decorations to servicemen near the town of Lyman.

Significance of the "Vivaldi" Operation

"A serious operation, important in many ways for our defence overall and in Donbas in particular," Zelenskiy wrote, referring to eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, which Russia says it wants to capture in its entirety.

Defensive Achievements and Territorial Gains

He said the operation, dubbed "Vivaldi", had prevented Russian forces from breaking through the rear of defensive lines around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, part of the network of "fortress cities" that Ukrainian forces are defending.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces had recaptured 176 sq. km. (29.3 sq. miles) of territory in the area since the start of the operation earlier this year.

Technological Advancements in Ukrainian Military

He said the military was considering the expansion of ground robotic systems and scaling up drone capabilities.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, Max Hunder in Kyiv; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Ron Popeski and Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy visited the command post of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade near Lyman, congratulated troops, and emphasized the importance of Operation Vivaldi in defending Donbas. (glavnoe.in.ua)
  • Operation Vivaldi, launched in May, has reclaimed approximately 176 sq km in northern Donetsk, liberated multiple villages, and thwarted Russian efforts to encircle key strongholds like Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. (internazionale.it)
  • Strategic analysts such as the Institute for the Study of War view these gains as operationally significant, noting that Ukraine’s advances have disrupted Russian logistics and maneuver plans in the 'fortress belt.' (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskiy do near Ukraine's eastern frontline?
Zelenskiy visited a military command post near Lyman, met with commanders, and awarded decorations to servicemen.
What progress has Ukraine made in the Donbas region?
Ukrainian forces have recaptured 176 square kilometers of territory since the start of the counteroffensive operation.
What is the 'Vivaldi' operation mentioned by Zelenskiy?
The 'Vivaldi' operation is a counteroffensive operation that prevented Russian forces from breaking through defensive lines in eastern Ukraine.
What technological advancements is the Ukrainian military considering?
The military is considering expanding ground robotic systems and scaling up the use of drone capabilities.

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