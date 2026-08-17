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Russian company asks Putin to place Nestle assets under temporary administration, Kommersant reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian company asks Putin to place Nestle assets under temporary administration, Kommersant reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Russian Company Seeks Putin’s Approval to Place Nestle Assets Under Administration

Request to Place Nestle’s Russian Assets Under Administration

Background of the Request

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A little-known Russian company has asked President Vladimir Putin to place the Russian assets of Swiss food group Nestle under temporary administration, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The request, submitted by a company called KS Logistika, covers five Nestle-owned entities in Russia and could, in theory, result in a change of ownership, Kommersant said.

Nestle’s Response and Current Operations

Nestle told Reuters it had not been contacted by Russian authorities about the request. The company said it continues to operate its offices and factories in Russia while complying with all regulatory requirements. 

Putin's spokesman was not available to comment.

About KS Logistika

KS Logistika reported revenue of 1.6 million roubles ($18,735) in 2025 and is believed to represent third-party interests, the newspaper reported, without elaborating.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify this information. 

Context: Russian Control Over Foreign-Owned Assets

Russia has tightened control over foreign-owned assets since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. Under a decree signed by Putin in 2023, Moscow has the power to place assets from countries it deems "unfriendly" under temporary administration.

The mechanism has previously been used to take control of the Russian subsidiaries of companies including Danone and Carlsberg. Nestle has continued operating in Russia, arguing that as a food producer, it supplies essential goods.

Reasons Behind the Request

According to Kommersant's source, the request stems from Nestle's decision not to expand production capacity in Russia and to halt exports of products made at its Russian factories.

Potential Outcomes and Industry Analysis

Temporary Administration and Asset Seizure

Natalia Popravko, a Russian consultant, told Kommersant that temporary administration does not necessarily amount to asset seizure. However, she noted that some businesses have ultimately been confiscated or sold to Russian investors.

Valuation of Nestle’s Russian Business

Citing industry analyst Mikhail Burmistrov, Kommersant said Nestle's Russian business could be worth 160 billion to 175 billion roubles ($1.9 billion to $2.1 billion), including 120 billion to 125 billion roubles in assets and brands and 40 billion to 50 billion roubles in undistributed profits.

Nestle’s Operations in Russia

Nestle operates six production sites in Russia, in the Kaluga, Vologda, Samara, Vladimir, Perm and Krasnodar regions, producing coffee, confectionery, baby food and pet food.

($1 = 85.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • KS Logistika filed a request to put five Nestlé‑owned entities in Russia under temporary administration, which could lead to ownership change
  • Under a 2023 decree, Russia can impose temporary administration on assets of companies from ‘unfriendly’ countries; similar measures have been applied to Danone and Carlsberg’s Russian units (osw.waw.pl)
  • Nestlé maintains its Russian offices and factories are operating and compliant; KS Logistika is small (revenue ~₽1.6 million in 2025) and may represent third‑party interests, though unverified (osw.waw.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did KS Logistika request temporary administration of Nestle assets?
KS Logistika requested this due to Nestle's decision not to expand its Russian operations and to halt exports from its Russian factories.
How many Nestle entities in Russia are covered by the request?
The request covers five Nestle-owned entities operating in Russia.
Has Nestle commented on the temporary administration request?
Nestle stated it has not been contacted by Russian authorities and continues to comply with all regulatory requirements in Russia.
What is the estimated value of Nestle's Russian business?
Industry analysts estimate Nestle's Russian business is worth 160 to 175 billion roubles, with assets and brands valued at 120 to 125 billion roubles.
What precedent exists for Russian authorities taking over foreign-owned assets?
Since 2022, Russia has used similar mechanisms to take control of subsidiaries from companies like Danone and Carlsberg.

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