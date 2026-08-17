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Russian state bank fires economist who warned Moscow was losing 'war of attrition' with West - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian state bank fires economist who warned Moscow was losing 'war of attrition' with West

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Russian State Bank Economist Fired After Warning on Economic War with West

Dismissal of Andrei Klepach and Economic Implications

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB has fired its chief economist over remarks in which he said the country was falling behind the West and China and suffering mounting economic damage from the war in Ukraine, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Andrei Klepach, one of Russia's most prominent macroeconomists, made the remarks to a financial forum in May but they were reported in Russian media only last week.

Klepach’s Critical Remarks on Russia’s Economic Position

"We are falling behind. We are losing both the technological and economic competition in the world. And we are losing it not only to China and the United States, in some ways we are losing it to Ukraine too," he said, adding that this was due to Kyiv receiving financial support from the West.

"We will not win the competition in this war of attrition. We have the illusion that everything there (in Ukraine) will collapse. It has not collapsed and will not collapse. Our costs are mounting," he said, predicting a social crisis.

Public Critique from a Senior State Economist

The speech, which is published on the website of the Nikitsky Club - a forum of economists, academics and government officials - marked a rare public critique by a senior figure at a state institution of the costs of continuing the war that Moscow launched in 2022. Klepach has held several roles at economic institutions and worked at the economy ministry for 10 years before joining VEB.

Confirmation of Dismissal

VEB, which finances state projects, confirmed in a written response that Klepach was no longer its chief economist, but did not say why. Klepach, who was appointed to the role in 2014, also confirmed his dismissal to Reuters.

Mounting Economic Pressures from the Ukraine Conflict

Impact of Sanctions and Ukrainian Strikes

MOUNTING PRESSURES FROM UKRAINE

In the speech in May, Klepach highlighted Russia's resilience to Western sanctions but said pressures were mounting due to Ukrainian strikes on energy and logistics infrastructure. He pointed to rising income inequality and a slower GDP growth rate than in the U.S. and Ukraine.

Central Bank Outlook and Supply Shocks

In July, the Russian central bank suggested the economy might not grow at all this year. Over the summer, repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and warehouses of top online retailer Wildberries have created supply shocks, raising inflation risks and public unease.

Official Response and Ongoing Risks

President Vladimir Putin has said the economy is stable despite what he called external attempts to undermine it.

"Economically we will not collapse, but our lag will continue to grow, with all the resulting consequences," Klepach said in his speech, predicting a social crisis could arise "precisely when nobody is particularly expecting it."

Social and Political Context in Russia

There is currently no sign of serious social unrest in Russia, amid tight wartime censorship, protest bans, long jail sentences for dissidents and the growth in influence of the Federal Security Service, the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.

Critique of Policy and Governance

Klepach also criticised what he called Russia's over-dependence on China and said uncoordinated monetary, budgetary, and industrial policy had contributed to this year's economic slowdown.

"The quality of governance is almost constantly deteriorating," he said. "Decisions are being made all the time that have an extremely low level of justification but long-term strategic consequences."

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Klepach publicly stated in May that Russia was 'falling behind' the West and China, and even Ukraine, due to growing economic and technological losses from the war, predicting social unrest.
  • Following his remarks, VEB confirmed Klepach’s dismissal, marking a rare instance of senior state economic criticism going public.
  • The Bank of Russia downgraded its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 0–1%, citing inflation pressures from Ukrainian drone attacks on fuel and logistics infrastructure, including Wildberries warehouses.
  • Ukraine’s intensified drone campaign has struck multiple oil refineries and logistics hubs, with Wildberries warehouses severely damaged—disrupting supply, fueling inflation, and heightening public concern.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was VEB chief economist Andrei Klepach fired?
Andrei Klepach was dismissed after publicly stating that Russia was losing the economic war of attrition with the West and facing mounting economic problems due to the Ukraine conflict.
What economic challenges did Klepach highlight for Russia?
Klepach cited rising income inequality, slower GDP growth compared to the US and Ukraine, sanctions impacts, and growing costs from the ongoing war.
How have Ukrainian strikes affected Russia’s economy?
Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure have led to supply shocks, inflation risks, and increased pressure on the Russian economy.
Did Klepach see any risk of social unrest in Russia?
Klepach predicted a possible social crisis due to mounting economic problems, though there is currently no sign of serious unrest amid censorship and protest bans.
What other criticisms did Klepach make about Russia's economic policies?
He criticized over-dependence on China and poor coordination between monetary, budgetary, and industrial policies, which he said hurt economic growth.

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