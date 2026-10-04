GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Like a 'vertical roller coaster': Simulating flight FZ1073's sudden plunge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Like a 'vertical roller coaster': Simulating flight FZ1073's sudden plunge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Aviation safety

Flight FZ1073’s 16,000-Foot Plunge Simulated After Co-Pilot Attack

Details and Aftermath of the Flydubai Incident

By Ben Makori

Recreating the Dramatic Descent

SHERFIELD ON LODDON, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Flydubai's flight FZ1073, which plunged 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds before being levelled out and landing safely, would have felt like a "vertical roller coaster", according to an aviation instructor who recreated the descent in a flight simulator for Reuters.

The steep fall, after an attack on the captain by the co-pilot during a flight on Wednesday, would have put huge strain on the Boeing 737 ‌MAX 8 aircraft - as well as the passengers and crew, said Alberto Paduanelli, owner of ALPA Simulation in Sherfield on Loddon, southern England.

Attack on the Captain

The co-pilot of the flydubai jet, which was bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

The co-pilot was identified as ‌Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters. UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity. Reuters could not independently reach al-Hammami for comment.

Flydubai says the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation and it cannot comment further. Oman has yet to comment on the incident.

Simulator Insights Into the Plunge

"A plunge of 16,000 feet (4,877 metres) over 30 seconds will feel like you are over on a very, very vertical roller coaster," Paduanelli said, sitting at the controls of the simulator cockpit.

"The difference is that on the roller coaster, you know what's happening," he said, adding that with a sudden drop "you feel the negative g-force on your body".

For passengers who are not strapped in, "Your body will literally lift from the seat", he said.

Using a simulator to recreate the incident, Paduanelli said the aircraft's autopilot disconnected before the plunge began, causing the jet to accelerate rapidly.

Aircraft Performance and Passenger Response

Boeing 737 MAX 8’s Structural Integrity

US President Donald Trump has praised the Boeing jet for withstanding the severe forces put on it during the incident. The plane was levelled out after passengers overpowered the co-pilot, before a reserve crew of pilots onboard landed the plane.

"It was an amazing show of precise and powerful structural planning and design," Trump posted on Truth Social, adding that the 737 Max "was able to withstand G Forces and Strain far beyond what it was designed and expected to do".

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.

Expert Commentary on Aircraft Limits

Aircraft are designed and tested to withstand substantial aerodynamic loads, but Paduanelli said a prolonged high-speed dive can place extreme strain on an airframe.

"This was nothing but a miracle that nothing was hurt apart from the captain, unfortunately, and that two pilots were onboard," Paduanelli said.

Background of the Co-Pilot

Al-Hammami’s Training and History

Details about al-Hammami's past have trickled out.

Royal Air Maroc told Reuters he did a three-month training with the airline in 2025 but his application to work there afterwards was rejected. Buckinghamshire New University in Britain said he did a distance-learning course in aviation management with the institution, but no pilot training.

International Investigations

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said on Sunday that authorities there were investigating al-Hammami's "links to Australia". A source briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Ben Makori; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon, Alexander Cornwell, Joanna Plucinska and Federico Maccioni; Writing by Adam Jourdan;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • An aviation instructor simulated the dive in a Boeing 737 MAX 8: a 16,000‑ft drop in 30 seconds felt like a vertical roller‑coaster with negative g‑forces that could lift un‑strapped passengers off their seats (nl.marketscreener.com).
  • Flight‑tracking data confirms the aircraft fell about 16,625 feet in just over 30 seconds, triggering both general emergency (7700) and unlawful interference (7500) transponder codes before safe diversion and landing in Saudi Arabia (investing.com).
  • The co‑pilot, identified as Omani national Hammam al‑Hammami, attacked the captain in what UAE prosecutors called a “terrorist” attempt; passengers and off‑duty crew onboard subdued him, and a reserve crew landed the plane safely (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Flight FZ1073 to plunge 16,000 feet?
The plunge occurred after a co-pilot attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, triggering a rapid descent before being levelled out.
How did the passengers and crew respond during the incident?
Passengers overpowered the co-pilot, and a reserve crew onboard landed the plane safely after the rapid descent.
How did experts simulate the flight's sudden descent?
Aviation instructor Alberto Paduanelli recreated the descent in a flight simulator to show the strain and forces experienced during the plunge.
What is known about the co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami?
Al-Hammami, an Omani national, previously trained at Royal Air Maroc and studied aviation management at a UK university.
Did the Boeing 737 MAX 8 withstand the sudden plunge?
Yes, experts and US President Trump noted the aircraft’s design and structural integrity withstood forces beyond its expected capacity.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Latvian PM on track to lead pro-Ukraine coalition after election win

Latvian PM on track to lead pro-Ukraine coalition after election win

Image for Two dead in flooding in Spain's Catalonia region

Two dead in flooding in Spain's Catalonia region

Image for Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens and explosions

Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens and explosions

Image for North Korea says Kim oversaw hypersonic missile drill

North Korea says Kim oversaw hypersonic missile drill

Image for Haunted by grief, Gaza's displaced still wait overseas for return

Haunted by grief, Gaza's displaced still wait overseas for return

Image for Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival

Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles, drones
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles, drones
Image for Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis
Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis
Image for Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro wrap up campaigns ahead of first-round vote
Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro wrap up campaigns ahead of first-round vote
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes, Zelenskiy says
Exclusive-Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes, Zelenskiy says
Image for Italy's Intesa raises MPS takeover offer price and warns it could drop bid
Italy's Intesa raises MPS takeover offer price and warns it could drop bid
Image for France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says
France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says
Image for Renault to invest over €10 billion in France in EVs, affordable cars, CEO says
Renault to invest over €10 billion in France in EVs, affordable cars, CEO says
Image for Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe in attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says
Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe in attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says
Image for Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one
Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one
Image for US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
Image for Italy says it has no candidate for ECB chief, calls for clarity over Lagarde
Italy says it has no candidate for ECB chief, calls for clarity over Lagarde
Image for 'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
View All Finance Posts