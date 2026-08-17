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Alibaba to sell Lingxi Games in more than $2 billion deal, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alibaba to sell Lingxi Games in more than $2 billion deal, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Alibaba to Sell Lingxi Games in $2 Billion Deal to Trustar Capital

By Kane Wu and Eduardo Baptista

Alibaba's Strategic Sale of Lingxi Games

Deal Overview and Agreement Details

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group is expected to reap more than $2 billion from the sale of its game developer unit Lingxi Games to private equity firm Trustar Capital, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba and Trustar have reached a formal agreement after several rounds of talks, according to an internal memo sent to Lingxi staff on Monday by the game developer's CEO Zhou Bingshu and reviewed by Reuters.

Lingxi, Alibaba and Trustar did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Under the agreement, Alibaba will transfer all of its Lingxi stake to Trustar, the memo said.

The memo did not disclose the value of the deal or when the transaction was expected to close. It also gave no details of regulatory approvals or other conditions attached to the deal.

Leadership Continuity and Valuation

Zhou said in the memo he and Lingxi's management team would continue to lead the company, signalling continuity in the studio's operations following the ownership change.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the memo, said the deal would be worth at least $1.5 billion, citing sources.

Alibaba's Strategic Focus and Asset Review

Reviewing Non-Core Assets

AI-FOCUSED ALIBABA REVIEWING NON-CORE ASSETS

Alibaba, one of China's largest technology companies, operates e-commerce platforms, cloud-computing services and other digital businesses. It has been reviewing non-core assets as it directs capital and management attention toward strategic priorities including AI and cloud.

The Chinese tech company had been seeking a buyer for Lingxi for some time, according to two separate sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is confidential.

About Trustar Capital

Trustar, formerly known as CITIC Capital, is an Asia-focused private equity firm that has the industry resources and operational expertise to support Lingxi's next stage of development, according to Zhou.

It was not immediately clear whether Alibaba would retain any commercial ties with Lingxi after the sale, including publishing, cloud services or technology partnerships.

Lingxi Games: Company Background and Recent Changes

Popular Titles and Partnerships

LINGXI IN TRANSITION

Guangzhou-based Lingxi Games is best known for 'Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition', a multiplayer strategy title based on China's Three Kingdoms era.

The game was developed in collaboration with Japan's Koei Tecmo Holdings, whose franchises include 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms' and 'Nobunaga's Ambition'.

Recent Fundraising and Regulatory Challenges

The transaction between Alibaba and Trustar would extend a period of change for Lingxi, which had previously explored external fundraising, the two sources said. A fundraising process planned in late 2023 stalled after China proposed tighter rules for the online gaming sector, one of them said.

Management Reshuffle

Lingxi also underwent a management reshuffle in 2024. Zhou, who had led the team behind 'Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition', became CEO after founder Zhan Zhonghui departed, according to Chinese corporate records.

(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Additional reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Lingxi Games sale marks Alibaba’s continued retreat from non‑core assets to concentrate on AI and cloud growth; deal value reportedly tops $2 billion.
  • Multiple prospective buyers had been courted, with prior market speculation placing valuation between RMB 7–9 billion (~USD 1–1.3 billion) before Trustar emerged as lead buyer.
  • Lingxi, best known for ‘Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition’, will remain under its current management post‑transaction, signaling operational continuity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Alibaba's Lingxi Games?
Private equity firm Trustar Capital is acquiring Lingxi Games from Alibaba.
How much is the Lingxi Games deal worth?
The deal is expected to be worth more than $2 billion, according to sources referenced in the article.
Will Lingxi Games' management change after the sale?
Lingxi's current CEO Zhou Bingshu and the management team will continue to lead the company after the sale.
Why is Alibaba selling Lingxi Games?
Alibaba is reviewing non-core assets to focus on strategic priorities like AI and cloud services.
What is Lingxi Games best known for?
Lingxi Games is best known for 'Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition', a popular multiplayer strategy game.

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