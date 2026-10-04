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Latvian PM on track to lead pro-Ukraine coalition after election win - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvian PM on track to lead pro-Ukraine coalition after election win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Latvian Prime Minister Kulbergs to Form Pro-Ukraine Coalition After Election Victory

Latvia's Parliamentary Election Results and Political Landscape

By Andrius Sytas

Election Outcome and United List's Victory

RIGA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs was set to retain power and form a pro-Ukrainian coalition after his centrist United List secured the biggest parliamentary election victory since Latvia regained independence in 1991.

With 97% of ballots counted after Saturday's election in the NATO and European Union country bordering Russia, United List was on 35.3%, enough for 42 seats in the 100-seat parliament.

Kulbergs' Background and Leadership

A businessman and amateur rally driver, Kulbergs, 47, came to power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray Ukrainian military drones flew undetected into Latvia.

Economic Challenges and Governance Promises

Latvia's economy has underperformed its Baltic neighbours for more than a decade and Kulbergs has vowed to improve governance, cut red tape and reduce public spending, political scientist Roberts Kits said.

"Kulbergs played on being a get-things-done type of guy and has persuaded the voters that he can do things differently, bring some fresh energy," he said.

"This means the responsibility is huge. People expect him to deliver, but the question remains whether he has the team to do it."

Coalition Possibilities and Party Rankings

Potential Coalition Partners

United List appeared able to secure a parliamentary majority with either the nationalist National Alliance or the liberal Progressives, Kits said.

Party Performance in the Election

United List was followed by the populist, MAGA-style Latvia First, which was on 13.1%. Latvia First had courted the country's substantial ethnic Russian minority in the run-up to the vote.

Third in the ranking was the pro-Russian Sovereign Power party, on 11.7%, followed by the National Alliance, which promotes a hardline approach to the Kremlin, at 8.9%.

Voter Turnout and Demographics

Voter turnout was 51.8%, down from 59.4% in 2022.

Foreign Policy and Security Stance

PM Pledges to Maintain Hard Line on Russia

Kulbergs pledged continuing support to Ukraine and to keep a hard line towards Moscow.

"Any economic ties with Russia makes us weak. Yes, it can bring some extra money, but it's a weakness Russia might exploit," he told reporters at his party's headquarters on election night as supporters celebrated the scale of the win.

"It's remarkably good. I was not expecting such a result," Kulbergs said.

Defence and Security Commitments

Throughout his campaign, Kulbergs promised more anti-drone capability for Latvia and to maintain defence spending at 5% of gross domestic product, one of the highest levels in NATO.

Role of Pro-Russian Parties and Ethnic Russian Minority

Pro-Russian Parties' Influence

His pro-Kremlin rivals said Latvia should stop any aid to Ukraine and instead focus on tackling cost-of-living issues, particularly among the country's Russian-speaking minority.

Although pro-Russian parties increased their representation, Kits said they remained sidelined and were unlikely to influence government policy.

Ethnic Russian Minority in Latvia

Latvia's ethnic Russian minority is split between those who oppose Moscow's war in Ukraine and others who voice frustration with policies at home aimed at limiting their influence on public life, which many of them see as discriminatory.

Latvia's Geopolitical Context

Latvia, with a population of 1.9 million, is sandwiched between the Baltic Sea and Russia and Belarus to the east, with EU and NATO allies Estonia and Lithuania to the north and south.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • United List’s 42 seats mark the best performance by a single party in Latvian parliamentary elections since 1991, surpassing the 36 seats of Latvian Way in 1993 (en.bb.lv).
  • Turnout dropped to approximately 51.8%, the lowest since Latvia regained independence (en.bb.lv).
  • Kulbergs campaigned on pro‑Ukraine, hard‑line Russia policies and pledged to maintain defense spending at 5% of GDP while enhancing anti‑drone capabilities (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Andris Kulbergs' stance on Ukraine and Russia?
Kulbergs pledged continuing support for Ukraine and promised to maintain a hard line towards Russia, discouraging economic ties with Moscow.
What policies did Kulbergs promise during his campaign?
Kulbergs promised to improve governance, cut red tape, reduce public spending, enhance anti-drone capabilities, and keep defense spending at 5% of GDP.

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