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Two dead in flooding in Spain's Catalonia region - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two dead in flooding in Spain's Catalonia region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Weather Spain Disaster

Floods in Spain’s Catalonia Region Cause Fatalities, Disrupt Travel and Businesses

Severe Weather Impacts Catalonia: Fatalities, Missing Persons, and Widespread Disruption

Casualties and Missing Persons

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Two people have died and another was missing after heavy rains and flooding in Spain's Catalonia region, authorities said on Sunday.

Catalan leader Salvador Illa confirmed the death of a man after a wall collapsed in Tordera, a town to the north of Barcelona, in a message on his social media account on Sunday.

Another person died in Montornès del Vallès, firefighters said on Sunday, while emergency services were searching for a missing person in Pineda de Mar, a town 52 km (32 miles) to the north of Barcelona. 

Weather Warnings and Forecasts

Red Alert and Public Safety Measures

Catalan authorities issued a red alert warning and urged people to stay inside from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Saturday until Sunday at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) because a "mini-hurricane" could hit the northeastern region, with more heavy rain forecast.

Exceptional Weather System

Sarai Sarroca, director of regional weather service Meteocat, said on Saturday that the core of an exceptional weather system was over the Mediterranean and a "mini-hurricane" could move over land in Catalonia.

Impact on Infrastructure and Daily Life

Flooded Homes and Streets

Homes were flooded and cars left submerged in Bellvitge and Cornella near Barcelona after torrential rain on Saturday. Ducks swam in huge puddles that formed on motorways in Barcelona.  

Transportation Disruptions

Air Travel

Flights were cancelled or delayed at Barcelona airport, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday.  

Rail and Local Transport

All local trains were disrupted by the deluge. Shops shut early, football matches were called off and a performance of Verdi's Aida at Barcelona's Liceu opera house was cancelled.   

(Reporting by Graham KeeleyEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • A 75‑year‑old man died in Tordera when a wall collapsed in a campsite; another fatality occurred in a flooded garage in Montornès del Vallès, and one person remains missing in Pineda de Mar. (rac1.cat)
  • Meteocat issued red‑level warnings across 17 to 20 districts, describing the system as a potential “mini‑hurricane Mediterranean” event; rainfall records shattered in Barcelona and surrounding areas. (cadenaser.com)
  • Emergency services handled thousands of calls, with evacuations, road closures, and major transport disruptions; citizens were urged to stay home under ES‑Alert mobilities restrictions. (cadenaser.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died due to the flooding in Catalonia?
Two people have died due to heavy rains and flooding in Spain's Catalonia region.
Which areas in Catalonia were most affected by the flooding?
Tordera, Montornès del Vallès, Pineda de Mar, Bellvitge, and Cornella were among the affected areas.
What disruptions occurred due to the Catalonia flooding?
Flights were cancelled or delayed, local train services were disrupted, shops shut early, football matches were called off, and opera performances were cancelled.
What warnings did Catalan authorities issue during the flooding?
Authorities issued a red alert, urging people to stay indoors due to a 'mini-hurricane' and forecasted heavy rain.
What caused the severe weather event in Catalonia?
An exceptional weather system over the Mediterranean, described as a possible 'mini-hurricane,' brought torrential rain and flooding.

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