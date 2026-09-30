GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Brexit European Union Politics UK economy

Burnham: Britain Should Consider EU Rejoining as Post-Brexit Options Assessed

Assessing Britain's Future Relationship with the European Union

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday Britain should consider options for its future relationship with the European Union, including ultimately rejoining the bloc, as he steps up efforts to rebuild ties with Europe.

Speaking to the BBC after telling the Labour Party's annual conference that Brexit had "done more harm than good", Burnham said Britain should examine different models for its long-term relationship with Europe and decide which offered the best path forward.

Exploring Post-Brexit Relationship Models

"We could stay as we are. That's definitely an option, if people think this is the right place to stay," Burnham told the broadcaster.

"We could look at what George Osborne has said about a customs union. We could look at what the Liberal Democrats said at their conference about single market, or we could go all the way."

Customs Union and Single Market Options

Osborne, a former Conservative finance minister, has argued that Britain should pursue a customs union with the EU, while the Liberal Democrats have called for Britain to rejoin the bloc's single market.

Evaluating Advantages and Disadvantages

Burnham said the options should be assessed based on "what is doable" and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Brexit: 'More Harm Than Good'

Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, ending more than four decades of membership and triggering years of political upheaval, with successive governments grappling with the economic and diplomatic consequences of that vote.

Upcoming UK-EU Summit and Future Prospects

Earlier on Tuesday, Burnham said he would use a November UK-EU summit to outline options for Britain's long-term relationship with the bloc.

Burnham, who replaced Keir Starmer in July, has previously said he would like Britain to rejoin the European Union in his lifetime. He has argued that Britain could not afford another decade of uncertainty over the issue.

Burnham's Stance on Brexit Impact

"I am very clear, and I will say this bluntly: Brexit has caused more harm than good," he said. "So the question is, what do we do about that?"

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham declared Brexit has "done more harm than good" and wants to evaluate all possible future relations with the EU—including rejoining the bloc—when outlining strategy at a summit later this year (euronews.com)
  • He cited alternatives such as remaining in the status quo, adopting a customs union per George Osborne’s plan, single‑market access as backed by the Liberal Democrats, or ultimately full membership (theguardian.com)
  • Burnham will present these options publicly ahead of the anticipated UK‑EU summit, seeking political consensus on a path that best serves Britain’s economic and diplomatic interests (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prime Minister Burnham say about Britain's relationship with the EU?
Burnham said Britain should consider several options for its future relationship with the EU, including potentially rejoining the bloc.
What models for EU relations did Burnham mention?
Burnham mentioned maintaining the current status, pursuing a customs union, rejoining the single market, or fully rejoining the EU.
Why does Burnham believe Brexit has 'done more harm than good'?
Burnham argues that Brexit has caused economic and diplomatic issues, and another decade of uncertainty would be damaging.
Who else has called for changes to the UK’s relationship with the EU?
George Osborne supports a customs union and the Liberal Democrats advocate rejoining the single market.
What is Burnham’s plan for the upcoming UK-EU summit?
Burnham plans to outline options for Britain’s long-term relationship with the EU at the November UK-EU summit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords

Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords

Image for Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say

Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say

Image for South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

Image for Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran

Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran

Image for Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds

Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds

Image for Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom

Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar set for large rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Dollar set for large rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Image for Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Image for China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
Image for Bonds set for bruising September; stocks fare better
Bonds set for bruising September; stocks fare better
Image for China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
Image for Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience
Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience
Image for China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
Image for UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows
UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows
Image for OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push
OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push
Image for UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says
UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says
Image for Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
Image for Qatari mediators press peace deal between US and Iran
Qatari mediators press peace deal between US and Iran
View All Finance Posts