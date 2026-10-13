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PS International Group drops 24.12% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read
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PSIG 3.87 -24.12% as of 13 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
5.10
Open
4.83
Day range
3.46 – 4.83
Volume
2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

PS International Group (ticker: PSIG) on its US listing has experienced notable movements over the past ten sessions. The earliest session shown, Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 4.35. The following Tuesday, the price increased to USD 4.6, a rise of 5.75% on the day. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 4.58, down 0.43% from the previous session. Friday’s session ended unchanged at USD 4.58. The next Monday, PSIG closed at USD 4.6, up 0.44%. The following Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 4.66, a gain of 1.3%. Wednesday’s close was USD 4.69, up 0.64%. On Thursday, the shares finished at USD 4.84, a 3.2% increase. Friday’s session closed at USD 5.1, up 5.37% on the day.

On Monday, 12 October 2026, PS International Group closed at USD 3.87, representing a decline of 24.12% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 4.83, reached a high of USD 4.83, and touched a low of USD 3.455 before closing at USD 3.87. Trading volume for the session was 1,995,836 shares.

PS International Group is not listed as part of any major indices and is classified under sector N/A. The company is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the price movement on Monday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday4.35
Tuesday4.6+5.75%
Thursday4.58-0.43%
Friday4.58+0%
Monday4.6+0.44%
Tuesday4.66+1.3%
Wednesday4.69+0.64%
Thursday4.84+3.2%
Friday5.1+5.37%
Monday3.87-24.12%
PS International Group — daily PSIG Delayed
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