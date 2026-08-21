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Poland 'very disappointed' after Israel drops probe into killing of Polish citizen - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Poland 'very disappointed' after Israel drops probe into killing of Polish citizen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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headlines International Conflict Poland Israel

Poland Criticizes Israel for Dropping Probe Into Polish Volunteer’s Gaza Death

Poland's Response to Israel's Decision

Background of the Incident

WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Poland's foreign ministry said it was "very disappointed" and had summoned Israel's ambassador in Warsaw after Israel decided not to pursue criminal proceedings over an attack on a volunteer convoy in Gaza in 2024 in which a Polish citizen was killed.

Damian Sobol, a volunteer from Przemysl in southeastern Poland, was among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in the airstrike in central Gaza in April 2024, which caused an international outcry.

Official Statements from Poland

Foreign Ministry's Reaction

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland is very disappointed to receive the information provided on August 19, 2026, about the discontinuation of the proceedings," the ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

It said the Israeli Ambassador in Warsaw had been summoned to the ministry.

Poland's Ongoing Investigation

"The Polish side provided a critical assessment of the actions taken to date to clarify the causes and course of the tragedy, informed that a parallel investigation is being conducted by the District Prosecutor's Office in Przemysl," it said.

It also "expressed its expectation that the Israeli side will provide the relevant Polish authorities with all necessary explanations and materials requested by Polish investigators."

Deputy Foreign Minister's Comments

Deputy Foreign Minister Ignacy Niemczycki told public radio PR1 on Friday that "we consider this a surprising decision."

"We believe that the use of force must be proportionate, and that inappropriate use of force should have consequences, so we expect clarification on this matter," he said.

International Reactions

Australia's Response

Australia also summoned Israel's ambassador in Canberra on Thursday after an Australian citizen was killed in the airstrike.

Context of the Gaza Conflict

Casualties in Gaza

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

Israel's Military Position

Israel's military says its attacks target Hamas militants. It has said it opens investigations into some attacks ​involving civilian deaths.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland, citing insufficient cooperation, has launched a parallel criminal inquiry and summoned Israel’s ambassador after discontinuation of Israel’s probe into the fatal attack on a volunteer convoy.
  • Damian Soból, a Polish volunteer with World Central Kitchen, was killed in the Gaza strike that also killed aid workers from Australia, the UK, the US‑Canada, and Palestine; his death prompted international diplomatic tension.
  • Australia similarly summoned Israel’s ambassador, with its government expressing outrage over Israel’s decision to forego criminal proceedings in the case of an Australian aid worker killed in the same convoy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Poland summon Israel's ambassador in Warsaw?
Poland summoned Israel's ambassador after Israel decided not to pursue criminal proceedings over the fatal airstrike on a Polish citizen in Gaza.
Who was the Polish citizen killed in the Gaza airstrike?
Damian Sobol, a volunteer from Przemysl, was killed along with six others working for World Central Kitchen in the April 2024 Gaza airstrike.
What is Poland's response to Israel dropping the investigation?
Poland expressed disappointment, criticized Israel's actions, and expects further explanations and cooperation with Polish investigators.
Is Poland conducting its own investigation?
Yes, the District Prosecutor's Office in Przemysl is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.
Who else summoned Israel's ambassador in response to the airstrike?
Australia also summoned Israel's ambassador in Canberra after an Australian citizen was killed in the same airstrike.

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