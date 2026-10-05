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Russia puts lives at risk across Europe with hybrid attacks, Kallas says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia puts lives at risk across Europe with hybrid attacks, Kallas says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics European Security Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia Endangers European Lives with Hybrid Attacks, Kallas Warns

Escalation of Russian Hybrid Threats Across Europe

Kaja Kallas Highlights Recent Incidents

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia is putting lives at risk across Europe with hybrid attacks, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday, at a news briefing alongside Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan.

"Europe has seen a spike in the Russian hybrid attacks and sabotage attempts and airspace violations in recent weeks.  Russian missiles and drones violated Moldovan airspace again over the weekend. And this is completely unacceptable," she told reporters in Brussels.

Russian Air Campaign Intensifies

On September 30, Russia unleashed a widely anticipated air campaign against Ukraine's energy grid, hitting power facilities and infrastructure around Kyiv and other regions in the heaviest combined attack on energy sites in months.

Impact on Moldova and Neighboring Regions

In Moldova, on Ukraine's western border, the defence ministry said three drones had crossed into its airspace over the course of that day.

European Leaders Respond to Hybrid Threats

Germany's Warning and Continued Support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also warned last week that Germany faced more hybrid attacks from Russia, as he pledged to continue support for Ukraine ahead of what is likely to be its harshest winter since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Accusations of Drone and Cyber Attacks

German authorities have warned repeatedly that Russia is conducting a hybrid campaign of drone and cyber attacks, accusing Moscow of being behind an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August.

Moscow's Denial

Moscow has rejected the accusations from Western governments and intelligence services.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Andrew Gray;Editing by Bart Meijer/Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Kaja Kallas highlights a marked rise in Russian hybrid aggression—from Moldova to Germany—and urges coordinated EU defense against sabotage, drone attacks and airspace breaches (investing.com).
  • On August 4, an explosives‑laden drone was discovered at Leipzig/Halle airport, narrowly avoiding disaster; Berlin holds Russia responsible and has enacted measures including closing its consulate in Bonn and shutting the ‘Russian House’ in Berlin (tagesschau.de).
  • Germany, with Chancellor Merz’s backing, has stepped up defenses and promised a resolute response to hybrid warfare, while the EU is establishing an emergency security protocol to aid swift, collective action (bundesregierung.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kaja Kallas say about Russia's actions in Europe?
Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is putting lives at risk across Europe through hybrid attacks, including sabotage and airspace violations.
What recent incidents of Russian hybrid attacks have occurred?
Recent incidents include Russian missiles and drones violating Moldovan airspace and a heavy air campaign against Ukraine's energy grid.
How has Germany responded to the threat of Russian hybrid attacks?
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged continued support for Ukraine and warned of increasing hybrid attacks from Russia, including a drone attack attempt at Leipzig airport.
How did Russia respond to the accusations of hybrid attacks?
Russia has rejected accusations from Western governments and intelligence services regarding hybrid attacks.

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