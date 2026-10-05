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Two men died in boat carrying migrants to Britain, French authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Two Migrants Dead After Boat Carrying 90 Faces Trouble Off France Coast

Tragedy Strikes Migrant Boat Near Boulogne-sur-Mer

Incident Details

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Two men have died after a boat carrying about 90 migrants got into difficulty off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France and had to be assisted by coastguards, the local French authority said on Monday.

Rescue Efforts

The two men were on cardio respiratory arrest when coastguards rescued the boat and they were later declared dead by rescue workers, the office of the prefect for the Channel and North Sea said in a statement.

Official Statement and Reporting

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • At least 24 migrant deaths have occurred at the Franco‑British maritime border so far this year, highlighting the continued danger of overcrowded Channel crossings
  • Despite a decline in crossings in 2026, crossings have shifted toward larger “megaboats,” straining rescue capacities
  • An investigation by the Boulogne‑sur‑Mer prosecutor is underway to determine the causes of the boat's distress and the passengers’ deaths

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the migrant boat get into difficulty?
The boat encountered trouble off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.
How many people were on the migrant boat?
About 90 migrants were on board the boat.
How many migrants died in the incident?
Two men died following the incident.
Who assisted the migrants after the boat got into difficulty?
French coastguards assisted the migrants after their boat had trouble.
What was the cause of death for the two men?
The two men were found in cardio respiratory arrest and later declared dead by rescue workers.

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